Janhvi Kapoor tells fan to wear a mask after he requested for a maskless pic, watch

Janhvi Kapoor refused to pose for a selfie with a fan without her mask. On Friday, the paparazzi spotted the actor in Mumbai, dressed in a blue crop top and a pair of denims along with a black mask, heading to her car. On the way, a fan approached her and requested for a picture.

While Janhvi obliged, she ensured she was maintaining social distancing for the fan was not wearing a mask. After the picture, the fan requested her for a picture without her mask. However, Janhvi shot down his request. “Aapko bhi mask pehna chahiye (You should also wear a mask),” she said.

In May 2020, Janhvi Kapoor, Khushi Kapoor and Boney Kapoor had a Covid-19 scare after three members of his household staff tested positive for the virus. At the time, Boney had issued a statement on his social media handles, which was also shared by Janhvi, confirming that the staff members were diagnosed with coronavirus.

“My children, our other staff at home and I, all are fine and none of us are showing any symptoms. In fact, we haven't left our home since the lockdown started," he said in the statement. “All of us will be in self-quarantine for the next 14 days. We are thankful to Government of Maharashtra and BMC for their swift response,” he added.

Boney had eventually confirmed that the family has completed their quarantine and are okay. Later that year, Janhvi's half-brother Arjun Kapoor was diagnosed with Covid-19. “Very proud of my daughter Anshula who in these difficult times has taken care of Arjun during his quarantine, managing the house and also her social welfare platform Fankind,” Boney had tweeted at the time.

Janhvi was last seen in Roohi, which released earlier this year. The actor has Good Luck Jerry in the pipeline. She was also set to resume work on Dostana 2 before Dharma Productions announced that the film would undergo a change in cast.