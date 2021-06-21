Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Entertainment / Bollywood / Janhvi Kapoor twerks, gives piggyback ride in new video; Arjun Kapoor has hilarious reaction
bollywood

Janhvi Kapoor twerks, gives piggyback ride in new video; Arjun Kapoor has hilarious reaction

Janhvi Kapoor shared a new video in which she goofed around with her team. Arjun Kapoor reacted to it.
By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON JUN 21, 2021 09:28 PM IST
Janhvi Kapoor shares a new goofy video, Arjun Kapoor reacts.

Janhvi Kapoor has announced the return of her 'Aksa gang' with a hilarious video. Her fans would recall that Janhvi had posted a few dance videos and pictures with her team in April. The group had accompanied Janhvi to the Maldives and was seen taking up dance challenges.

On Monday, Janhvi Kapoor took to Instagram and revealed that her 'Aksa gang' had regrouped. She shared a goofy dance video featuring them all. In the video, Janhvi seemed to be dressed for a photoshoot, and wore a stylish backless black short dress. The group grooved to Sean Paul's Temperature. Through the video, Janhvi twerked, danced with footwear in her hand, and even gave one of her team members a piggyback ride. She shared the video with the caption, "Aksa gang is back."

Her half-brother Arjun Kapoor took to the comments section and reacted to the video. The actor wrote, "Ummm this needs a separate whole dinner to discuss." Arjun and Janhvi had joined their respective sisters - Anshula Kapoor and Khushi Kapoor - and their father Boney Kapoor for a Father's Day dinner on Sunday night. Janhvi and Arjun had shared photos from the special dinner reunion on their Instagram accounts on Sunday.

Also read: Inside Janhvi Kapoor and Arjun Kapoor’s Father’s Day dinner with Boney: ‘Dad’s kids’ and all smiles

Masaba Gupta, on the other hand, couldn't stop laughing at a few of her team members. "I’m dying @vaishnavpraveen @amaker7," the fashion designer commented. She soon followed it with, "And @spacemuffin27 what discussion are you having." Janhvi's fitness trainer Namrata Purohit commented, "So this is what I missed! love it!" Her fans also reacted to the video by dropped laughing emojis in the comments section.

Janhvi had previously danced to Cardi B's Up. She had shared two videos, one with the team and another with Namrata. She had also shared a video montage from her recent trips in which she grooved with a group of professional dancers.

Janhvi was last seen in Roohi, alongside Rajkummar Rao and Varun Sharma. The actor has Good Luck Jerry in the pipeline.

