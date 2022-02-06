Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Janhvi Kapoor, Vicky Kaushal, Anupam Kher congratulate Indian Under-19 cricket team on winning their 5th World Cup

Indian Under-19 cricket won their fifth World Cup title on Sunday. Actors Janhvi Kapoor, Vicky Kaushal and others congratulated the team on social media.
Published on Feb 06, 2022 03:35 PM IST
ByHT Entertainment Desk

Actors Janhvi Kapoor, Vicky Kaushal and Anupam Kher congratulated the Indian Under-19 cricket team on Instagram. On Sunday, the team won their fifth World Cup title. 

Sharing a clip of the victorious moment on her Instagram Stories, Janhvi wrote, “Congratulations to the Under-19 team for winning the World Cup. Well deserved and were all so proud.”

Actor Vicky Kaushal also shared the same video that Janhvi posted and captioned it, “5th World Cup. Congratulations Team India U-19.”

Actor Anupam Kher shared a photo of the team and congratulated them by saying, “Heartiest Congratulations to our U-19 cricket team for defeating England to clinch a record fifth title & winning the World Cup. #U19CWC.”

Prime Minister Narendra Modi also congratulated the team on social media. "Extremely proud of our young cricketers. Congratulations to the Indian team for winning the ICC U19 World Cup. They have shown great fortitude through the tournament. Their stellar performance at the highest level shows that the future of Indian cricket is in safe and able hands," Modi tweeted.

India made 195 for 6 with 14 balls to spare after dismissing England, playing their first final in the tournament in 24 years, for 189. Fast bowler Raj Bawa claimed 5-31 while Ravi Kumar finished with 4-34. England were 91-7 at one stage before a sparkling 95 from James Yew gave them a fighting chance but India were never really in trouble with Shaik Rasheed and Nishant Sindhu both making half-centuries.

Read More: U19 World Cup: Raj Bawa, Nishant Sindhu the stars as all-round India beat England to win record-extending fifth title

Earlier, India had won the U19 World Cup in 2000, 2008, 2012, and 2018. BCCI secretary Jay Shah announced an Rs. 40 lakh reward for every player of the U19 World Cup-winning team. He also said that every member of the support staff will be getting Rs. 25 lakh.

(With inputs from ANI)

HT Entertainment Desk

Dedicated professionals who write about cinema and television in all their vibrancy. Expect views, reviews and news.

janhvi kapoor anupam kher india under19 cricket team vicky kaushal
