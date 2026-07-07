Jasbir Jassi questions ban on Diljit Dosanjh's Satluj, says, ‘People are afraid of the truth’

Punjabi singer Jasbir Jassi took to Instagram to show his support for Diljit Dosanjh-starrer Satluj, originally titled Punjab 95. He shared a video praising director Honey Trehan and Diljit for choosing such a sensitive subject. He also questioned the authorities over the film's reported ban and subsequent removal from the streaming platform.

Jasbir Jassi congratulates Honey Trehan

Jasbir Jassi supports Diljit Dosnajh's Satluj.

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

Speaking in Punjabi, Jasbir shared that the film is being discussed everywhere. He said, "I don't think any of the old films have been discussed so much. First of all, I would like to congratulate Honey Trehan. Paaji, you chose this topic, Khalra Sahib's topic, and chose a topic for the benefit of Punjab. You chose a topic for the benefit of humanity. Congratulations to you."

Jasbir lauds Diljit

He also praised Diljit for taking on such a subject. He said, "It was a topic for the benefit of Punjab. It was a topic for the truth of Punjab. Because the people who speak the truth, the people who walk on that path, it is their duty to speak the truth in front of the people. So, congratulations to everyone."

Jasbir Jassi slams those who speak against Punjab

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

{{^usCountry}} He added, "The people who used to speak against Punjab, they are still speaking against Punjab. I would like to tell them that this is a topic you cannot speak against. This is a topic of humanity. You see, this is a unique topic. When a person leaves his family for the service of humanity, leaves all his work, ignores his life, takes his life for the sake of humanity, Khalra was a hero of that time. I was thinking that you don't want to talk about Punjabi films. But now you won't even let us mention it, this is too much. Don't you feel any shame? I think you will not feel shame, but you should have some respect. You should have some respect for humanity." Jasbir Jassi questions ban {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} He added, "The people who used to speak against Punjab, they are still speaking against Punjab. I would like to tell them that this is a topic you cannot speak against. This is a topic of humanity. You see, this is a unique topic. When a person leaves his family for the service of humanity, leaves all his work, ignores his life, takes his life for the sake of humanity, Khalra was a hero of that time. I was thinking that you don't want to talk about Punjabi films. But now you won't even let us mention it, this is too much. Don't you feel any shame? I think you will not feel shame, but you should have some respect. You should have some respect for humanity." Jasbir Jassi questions ban {{/usCountry}}

Read More

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

Questioning why the film has faced a ban in the country, he said, “Why was it banned? But I think sometimes people are afraid of the truth. It is very difficult to speak the truth. It is very difficult to recognize the truth. It is very difficult to speak the truth. So, to stand with Punjab, Honey Paaji, I appreciate you so much that you stood with Punjab.”

Jasbir shared that he is currently in America and revealed that wherever he goes, people continue to bring up the film. "We have been taught by our Guru that we should stand with the truth. We should stand with the truth. We should stand for Punjab. Punjab stands with the whole world. We should stand with Punjab."

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

In his caption, written in Punjabi, Jasbir Jassi said: "Eddan dian movies n Songs bnaun Layee Punjabi Jigra chahida hai, Shabashi Bandi aa @honeytrehan bhajiiii @diljitdosanjh veer n team (It takes true Punjabi courage to make films and songs like this. Kudos to Honey Trehan bhaji, Diljit Dosanjh veer, and the entire team.)"

About Satluj

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

Satluj is set in Punjab in 1995 and follows the story of human rights activist Jaswant Singh Khalra and how he disappears after uncovering allegations that the Punjab Police had killed and illegally cremated nearly 25,000 bodies.

The film was supposed to release in theatres, but after the CBFC reportedly asked for 125 cuts, the makers refused to accept the changes and shelved its theatrical release. After remaining unreleased for three years, the film quietly premiered on ZEE5, only to be taken down within two days.