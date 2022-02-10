Javed Akhtar reacts to Karnataka hijab row: ‘Not in favour of hijab but deep contempt for mobs of hooligans’

After the Karnataka government banned the hijab (a headscarf worn by Muslim women) in schools and colleges, the state faced huge uproar and protests. On Tuesday, Karnataka chief minister Basavaraj Bommai ordered the closure of all high schools and colleges in the state as the face-off between pro- and anti-hijab students escalated. Lyricist Javed Akhtar has reacted to the ongoing unrest in the state in a tweet on Thursday.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Javed has tweeted, “I have never been in favour of Hijab or Burqa. I still stand by that but at the same time, I have nothing but deep contempt for these mobs of hooligans who are trying to intimidate a small group of girls and that too unsuccessfully. Is this their idea of 'MANLINESS'. What a pity."

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Earlier Kamal Haasan took to Twitter to condemn the act. He tweeted, "What is happening in Karnataka is provoking unrest. A religious poison wall is being erected among the students who are not lying. What is happening in the neighbouring state beyond the single wall should not come to Tamil Nadu. It is time for the progressive forces to be more careful."

On Tuesday, Richa Chadha shared a video of a woman wearing a hijab being singled out for intimidation by a group of men. Condemning the act, she wrote, "Raise your sons better! A bunch of ugly, cowards attacking a lone woman in a pack and feeling proud of it? WHAT LOSERS! Shameful. They'll be jobless, more frustrated and penniless in a few years. What poor upbringing! No sympathy, no redemption for them."

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Swara Bhasker too shared the same video and wrote, "Shameful state of affairs..(sic)."

Read More: Javed Akhtar reacts to row over Netaji's statue at India Gate: ‘Idea is fine, choice of statue is not right’

The hijab protests began earlier this month at the Government Girls PU college in Udupi district when some students alleged that they had been barred from attending classes for wearing hijab. The pre-University education board had released a circular stating that the students can only wear the uniform approved by the school administration and no other religious practices will be allowed in colleges.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

The Karnataka High Court on Thursday restrained students from wearing hijab or any religious attire till matter is pending with court. The next hearing will take place on Monday.

(With inputs from ANI)

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON