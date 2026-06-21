Javed Akhtar shuts troll targetting him with Islamophobic comment, reminds he is an atheist: ‘My qaum are all Indians’

Veteran lyricist Javed Akhtar often takes to his X account to share his opinions and comments on a variety of issues. A day ago, he made a remark on US President Donald Trump and how Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni asked him for a photo. However, when a troll brought the topic of the lyricist's community, he responded to the comment with the reiteration that he is an atheist.

Javed Akhtar reminded a troll that he is an atheist.

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On Saturday, the lyricist wrote on X, “Trump who is known for lying day in n day out added one more in the never ending list of his lies. He says Meloni “begged” him for a photo opp first of all why would a confident high profiled popular and empowered woman who is the PM of a great country like Italy that has taught so much culture art architecture and good cinema to Mr Trump’s country beg for a photo opp with the most unpopular man in the world .only for discussion sake suppose it really accrued then think what Kind of a cheap indecent uncouth man will claim it in a press conference.”

Javed's response to troll

In response, a troll commented, "Sir aapki kaum ke bhi jhoot ke liye ek sher hai mere pass.. ‘Jante hai hum jannat ke hooro ki haqiqat, dil ke behlane ke liye ye khayal bhi accha hai’ (Sir, I have a couplet for the lies of your community too.. "We know the reality of the houris of paradise, this idea too is good for soothing the heart)."

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If your small petty and underdeveloped mind could grasp

A well known fact that I am an Athiest (may be your not familiar with is word it means one who doesn’t believe in any religion, ) so don’t tell me about my qaum , my Qaum are all Indians . Including you . — Javed Akhtar (@Javedakhtarjadu) June 20, 2026

{{^usCountry}} Javed hit back at the troll and replied, "If your small petty and underdeveloped mind could grasp. A well known fact that I am an Athiest (may be your not familiar with is word it means one who doesn’t believe in any religion, ) so don’t tell me about my qaum, my Qaum are all Indians. Including you." More details {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Javed hit back at the troll and replied, "If your small petty and underdeveloped mind could grasp. A well known fact that I am an Athiest (may be your not familiar with is word it means one who doesn’t believe in any religion, ) so don’t tell me about my qaum, my Qaum are all Indians. Including you." More details {{/usCountry}}

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In the past, the lyricist has been openly critical about Trump amid the ongoing US-Iran conflict and escalating tensions across the Middle East. “I think this time Trump and Israel have over played there hand because if they are allowed to get away with this audacity and do an Iraq to Iran China will lose her total credibility in the world. Netanyahu and Trump like all the bullies have pushed others to the wall and ultimately left no choice to others but to react in a decisive manner,” he wrote in March.

ABOUT THE AUTHOR Santanu Das ...Read More Santanu Das is a Senior Content Producer at Hindustan Times with over 5 years of experience, writing on films, pop culture and film festivals. He has a keen interest in writing about South Asian independent films and has covered several film festivals, including Sundance and CPH: Docx. He also brings a sharp perspective to the monthly column called The Fault in Our Stars, where he writes about a recent film/series and what stops the ‘good’ from becoming ‘great’. A gold medalist from Banaras Hindu University, Santanu completed his postgraduate studies in English from Jadavpur University. He is also a Rotten Tomatoes-certified film critic. When not watching films or speaking to celebrities, Santanu can be found reading a book. Some of his favourite films are Aparajito, Ponyo and The Double Life of Veronique. His favourite books include The Corrections, The God of Small Things and A Room of One's Own. Santanu continues to write passionately about films and celebrity culture. He brings a relatable, as well as critically informed, lens to entertainment and culture for a wide audience. Find him on LinkedIn: santanudasfilm Instagram: @santupecha Read Less

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