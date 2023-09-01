Jawan: With 1 lakh tickets sold, Shah Rukh Khan film beats Kisi Ka Bhai's total advance booking in just a few hours

Shah Rukh Khan's Jawan may be going the Pathaan way. The advance booking for Atlee's pan-India action thriller kicked off across India on Friday morning. The film has managed to cross 1 lakh tickets already by 3 pm, as per a report by DNA. (Also Read: Sameer Wankhede posts cryptic tweet as Shah Rukh Khan's ‘baap-beta’ line goes viral: ‘I fear no hell from you’)

Jawan sells over 1 lakh tickets

Shah Rukh Khan's Jawan will release on September 7

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

The advance booking for Jawan started at 10 am on Friday. By 3 pm, it had already sold 1.18 lakh tickets, as per the report. The tickets sold by then were worth ₹4 crore, as per the report. It also states that the advance booking for the Tamil version has also sold tickets worth ₹15-20 lakh in the same duration, thanks to the presence of Tamil heavyweights like Atlee, Nayanthara, and Vijay Sethupathi.

By 9 pm, Jawan had sold 1,24,000 tickets across the three major multiplex chains.

Jawan vs Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Jawan has already crossed the advance booking of Salman Khan's action entertainer Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan, which sold tickets worth ₹3.39 crore earlier this year. As per the report, Jawan is likely to sell 2 lakh tickets on the first day of the advance booking, and may be able to surpass the advance booking of Kartik Aaryan-starrer horror comedy Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 and Mani Ratnam's historical epic Ponniyin Selvan - 2.

Jawan vs Pathaan

Shah Rukh's spy thriller Pathaan, which released earlier this year, scored ₹32 crore in advance booking, the highest for any Hindi film. SS Rajamouli's Telugu historical epic RRR last year scored ₹58 crore in advance bookings. Since Jawan still has five more days to go for advance booking to spike, one has to see if it manages to surpass Shah Rukh's own Pathaan and RRR on that front.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

About Jawan

Jawan also stars Nayanthara, Vijay Sethupathi, Sanya Malhotra, Sunil Grover, Priyamani, Ridhi Dogra and Yogi Babu in key roles. It also has a special appearance by Shah Rukh's Pathaan co-star Deepika Padukone. The film is produced by Shah Rukh and Gauri Khan's Red Chillies Entertainment. It is slated to release in cinemas in Hindi, Tamil, and Telugu on the occasion of Janmashtami on September 7.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON