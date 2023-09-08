Jawan box office collection day 1: Shah Rukh Khan and Nayanthara's film expected to gross 150 crore worldwide

Jawan, which released in theatres on Thursday, has been doing tremendously well at the domestic as well as the global box office. As per film trade analyst Ramesh Bala, Shah Rukh Khan-starrer Jawan is likely to gross ₹150 crore worldwide on its first day in cinemas. Film trade analyst Taran Adarsh has also shared the box office numbers of Jawan in Australia, New Zealand, Germany, and the UK. (Also Read | Jawan box office collection day 1)

Jawan global box office collection

Shah Rukh Khan in a still from Jawan.

Taking to X (previously known as Twitter), Taran wrote, "Exclusive data… SRK (Shah Rukh Khan) proves his SUPREMACY overseas… Jawan creates HAVOC in international markets… *Day 1 business – Australia: debuts at no. 1 spot. Australian $398,030 [ ₹2.11 crore]. New Zealand: debuts at no. 1 spot. New Zealand $79,805 [ ₹ 39.13 lakh]. Germany: debuts at no. 3 spot. €146,014 [ ₹1.3 crore], UK: £208,061 [ ₹2.16 crore] till 9.20 am IST. Few locations to be added. US-Canada: Flying start. Will be updated later."

Meanwhile, Ramesh tweeted, "Jawan is looking at ₹150 crore plus day 1 opening worldwide." Helmed by Atlee, the film stars Shah Rukh Khan, Nayanthara and Vijay Sethupathi in the lead roles.

On the release day, theatres were packed since morning. As per Sacnilk.com, Jawan earned ₹75 crore nett in India on day one of its release. As per the report, rough data indicates, Jawan minted ₹65 crore nett in Hindi and ₹5 crore nett each in Tamil and Telugu.

Nayanthara reacts to paparazzo praising Jawan

Nayanthara and husband-filmmaker Vignesh Shivan recently attended Jawan's screening in Mumbai. On Thursday night, Nayanthara headed back to Chennai with Vignesh. In the video shared by a paparazzo account on Instagram, Nayanthara and Vignesh made their way towards the entrance of the airport holding hands.

As they crossed the paparazzi, stationed at the airport, one of them said “Jawan movie nahi festival hai (Jawan isn't a movie but a festival).” Reacting to the comment, Nayanthara smiled and said, "Thank you". The actor was dressed in a simple blue suit. She completed her look by keeping her hair tied in a bun.

Ahead of the Jawan's release, Nayanthara, along with Vignesh sought blessings at the Sri Venkateshwara Swamy temple in Tirupati. She was accompanied by her Shah Rukh and his daughter Suhana Khan.

Shah Rukh reacts to fan's video

Fans of Shah Rukh flocked to Mumbai's iconic Gaiety Galaxy theatre at 6 am to watch the first. A fan page dedicated to Shah Rukh shared a video in which could people could be seen chanting "India ki shaan Shah Rukh Khan (India's pride Shah Rukh Khan)".

The caption on the post read, "It's 5:35 in the morning and we have started celebration for our historic 6 am and its mass hysteria as welcome the king to the big screen." Shah Rukh replied to the tweet, "Love you boys and girls I hope you enjoy the entertainment. Kept awake to see you go to the theatre. Big love and thanks."

