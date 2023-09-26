Jawan BTS video gives glimpse of the making of one of the most thrilling scenes from Shah Rukh Khan film. Watch

As Shah Rukh Khan's Jawan continue to create history at the box office, makers have recently released a behind-the-scenes video on social media. On Tuesday, the special video was shared by Shah Rukh's Red Chillies Entertainment on Instagram. It revealed how the team pulled off a single shot of a spectacular action scene with the help of Hollywood action director Spiro Razatos of The Fast and the Furious fame. Also read: Here's proof that Shah Rukh Khan manifested delivering a ₹1000 crore film 10 years ago

BTS video of Jawan action sequence

Shah Rukh Khan's Jawan is among the most successful films of 2023.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

The clip takes fans inside the making of a thrilling car chase sequence in the film. It reads in the beginning, “The journey of a shot.” It features Atlee, Spiro and others on the sets, looking at scripts and discussing before the stuntman goes inside a car for a scene. It was followed by a glimpse of the final prep before the one-shot.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Atlee tells his team, "Ramp is the final mark. You can't go beyond the ramp. After repeated steps, the team finally pulls off a commendable car crash scene in one go. It ends with the team cheering each other and the director sharing a hug with Spiro. “3... 2... 1... Action Take a look at the making of one of the most thrilling scenes from Jawan,” read the post.

Fans react to Jawan scene

Reacting to the video, someone wrote in the comment section, “So much hard work for a scene. I wonder how it must've been for the entire movie.” “Big salute to stunners,” added another. One more user said, “Real location, real artists, real action, real making. That's how they did it. Hat's off to the @atlee47 and team.”

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Jawan marks Nayanthara's Hindi film debut and also serves as the first collaboration between Shah Rukh Khan and Atlee, Nayanthara and Vijay Sethupathi. The film also stars Deepika Padukone, Priyamani, Sanya Malhotra, Ridhi Dogra, Lehar Khan, Girija Oak, Sanjeeta Bhattacharya, Sanjay Dutt and Sunil Grover among others.

Jawan has now made a total business of ₹566.08 crore at the domestic box office. At the worldwide box office, the film has crossed ₹1000 crore gross. Reacting to Jawan's ₹1000 crore haul, Shah Rukh had replied to a fan tweet about the same. He said on X, “Thank you!! Stay safe and healthy and keep enjoying the film… love you.”

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON