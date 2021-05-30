Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Entertainment / Bollywood / Jay Bhanushali recreates Titanic climax scene with Mahhi Vij, gives it funny 'men will be men' twist
Jay Bhanushali recreates Titanic climax scene with Mahhi Vij, gives it funny ‘men will be men’ twist

Jay Bhanushali and Mahhi Vij re-enacted the Titanic climax scene, in which Leonardo DiCaprio’s character Jack drowns to death, but gave it a funny twist. Watch it here.
By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON MAY 30, 2021 05:21 PM IST
Jay Bhanushali shared a funny re-enactment of the Titanic climax scene, featuring Mahhi Vij.

Jay Bhanushali shared a funny video recreating the much-talked-about climax scene of Titanic, featuring his wife, Mahhi Vij. In the original video, Leonardo DiCaprio’s character Jack drowns to death, sacrificing his position on a floating piece of debris to ensure that Kate Winslet’s character Rose survives.

In the video, shared by Jay on Instagram, he is seen drowning as Mahhi tearfully bids him adieu. However, he ensures that he snatches the phone out of her hand, so that his secrets die with him.

The caption read, “If there was a remake of #titanic in 2021… Jack jayega toh saath mein mobile lekar jayega...saboot saaf karna zaroori hain (If Jack dies, he will take his mobile phone with him… It is important to get rid of the evidence). #instareels #instavideo #reelsinstagram #reelkarofeelkaro #reels #reelitfeelit #reel #reelsvideo #husbandandwife #couplegoals #marriagejokes #jokes #menwillbemen.”

Jay and Mahhi got married in 2011 and their daughter Tara was born in 2019. They are also foster parents to their caretaker’s children, Khushi and Rajveer.

Also read: Arjun Kapoor says 'a fake wall' was built between audience and industry; Sandeep Aur Pinky Faraar broke it

Last year, in October, Mahhi urged fans to persuade Jay to have another baby, adding that he was ‘just refusing’ her requests. “Guys, go to Jay’s account and in the comments section, please tell him that I want another child. He is just refusing. It is lockdown and I am getting very bored. I need another child. This one is all grown up (turns the camera towards Tara and calls out to her) and she doesn’t listen to me,” she said in a video shared on Instagram Stories.

In March, Mahhi posted a lengthy note on Instagram, addressing allegations of her and Jay abandoning Khushi and Rajveer after their biological daughter was born. She explained that it was the decision of children’s parents to send them away to their hometown and spend time with their extended family. She added that they are in constant touch through video calls and messages.

jay bhanushali mahhi vij titanic

