Jaya Bachchan asks people not to click her pics, says ‘naukri se nikaal deni chahiye'; watch Amitabh Bachchan's reaction

Actor Jaya Bachchan got angry yet again as fans and the paparazzi tried to click her pictures. Taking to Instagram, a paparazzo account on Tuesday posted a clip of Jaya talking to several people. As per the paparazzo, Jaya and her husband-actor Amitabh Bachchan travelled to Indore and the incident took place at the airport. (Also Read | Jaya Bachchan says ‘serves you well’ as paparazzo takes a tumble while clicking her photos)

As Jaya interacted with the people, a person was seen recording her on their phone. Several others were also around her with cameras. Talking to them, Jaya said, "Don't please take my pictures. Please don't take my pictures. You don’t understand English?" The people and security around her then asked the paparazzi to not click pictures and pushed them back. They also told the fans to move aside and put down their cameras.

At that moment, Amitabh walked in and the duo was welcomed with bouquets. While walking, Jaya said, "Aese logo ko naukri se nikaal deni chahiye (Such people should be fired from their jobs)." Amitabh looked at Jaya for a brief moment.

The clip ended with Amitabh looking at the floor and walking away with Jaya and other people. For the travel, Amitabh wore a hoodie and black pants. Jaya opted for a printed suit, cream shawl, and shoes.

This is not the first time that Jaya has scolded the paparazzi and fans or asked them not to click her pictures. Last year at an event when the paparazzi clicked her pictures, Jaya had said, “Aap log koun hain? Aap log media se hain? Kaunsi media se hain (Who are you? From which media house do you belong to)?”

When a few people said that they are part of paparazzi teams, Jaya asked, “What? Who? Kaunsa akhbaar hai yeh (Which newspaper is this)?” As a paparazzo took a tumble, Jaya said, "Serves you well. I hope you double and fall.”

Recently, speaking with her granddaughter Navya Naveli Nanda on her podcast What The Hell Navya, Jaya had said that she despises those who interfere in her ‘personal life'. Jaya had said, "If people are going to earn their living by putting all my angry speeches on YouTube, Instagram and Twitter, I give a damn. I don't give a damn…You're intruding, interfering in my personal when I'm walking somewhere, you're taking my picture. Why? Am I not a human being?"

Jaya will be seen in director Karan Johar's upcoming romantic film Rocky aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani. Apart from Jaya, the film also stars Alia Bhatt, Ranveer Singh, Dharmendra, and Shabana Azmi. The film is scheduled to release on April 28.

