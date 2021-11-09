Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Entertainment / Bollywood / Jaya Bachchan holds granddaughter Navya Naveli Nanda close as they smile at each other in new pic
bollywood

Jaya Bachchan holds granddaughter Navya Naveli Nanda close as they smile at each other in new pic

Navya Naveli Nanda has shared a picture with her grandmother, actor-politician Jaya Bachchan on Instagram on Tuesday. 
Jaya Bachchan with Navya Naveli Nanda.  
Published on Nov 09, 2021 09:11 PM IST
By HT Entertainment Desk

Navya Naveli Nanda shared a new picture with her grandmother, actor-politician Jaya Bachchan on Tuesday. She took to Instagram and shared the happy picture. 

In the photo, Jaya Bachchan draped a cream coloured saree along with a red border, while Navya Naveli Nanda opted for a bright yellow salwar-kameez. They looked at each other and smiled while the photo was taken. Navya shared the picture with a yellow heart and flower emojis.

Navya Naveli Nanda is the daughter of Amitabh Bachchan and Jaya Bachchan's daughter Shweta Bachchan-Nanda. The mother-daughter duo was recently seen joining the Bachchan family for Diwali celebrations. Navya had previously said that Jaya was her inspiration. 

In August this year, speaking about Jaya, Navya told Her Circle, "My biggest source of inspiration would be my nani. I am very very close to her and go to her for almost anything whether it is work-related advice or personal advice as well. She is someone who has managed to create her own identity, leave her own mark. One of the biggest things I respect about her is how she uses her voice for things she is passionate about. She has always been very unapologetic, to the point, unfiltered, and she has a spine."

RELATED STORIES

Also read: 'Didn't know who Navya Nanda was', but Indra Nooyi can't stop gushing about Amitabh Bachchan's granddaughter now

Navya, unlike her maternal family, doesn't want to pursue a career in Bollywood. Instead, she hopes to join her family business, Escorts. Navya is a graduate of Fordham University and has majored in digital technology and UX design. She is already a co-founder of an organisation called Aara Health, which works towards ensuring healthy and hygienic lives for women. 

Navya in an interview with Vogue magazine had said, "I would be the fourth generation of the family taking the lead—and the first woman. It is a great sense of pride for me to be carrying forward this incredible legacy left behind by my great-grandfather HP Nanda."

 

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
jaya bachchan navya naveli nanda amitabh bachchan
MORE FROM THIS SECTION

Vicky says he almost rejected Uri: ‘I went to work not feeling connected to it’

6

Happy Birthday Harsh Varrdhan Kapoor: Check out his family pics

'Ranveer said 83 came out amazing, one of the best sports films': Harrdy

Priyanka Chopra shares glimpse of her busy work day in Dubai. See pics
TRENDING TOPICS
Horoscope Today
Padma Awards
India Covid Cases
Today Panchang
T20 World Cup 2021
Poonam Pandey
Tamil Nadu Rainfall
Chhath Puja 2021
Chhath Puja 2021 Day 2
Sign in
Sign out
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

OPEN APP