Jaya Bachchan holds granddaughter Navya Naveli Nanda close as they smile at each other in new pic

Navya Naveli Nanda shared a new picture with her grandmother, actor-politician Jaya Bachchan on Tuesday. She took to Instagram and shared the happy picture.

In the photo, Jaya Bachchan draped a cream coloured saree along with a red border, while Navya Naveli Nanda opted for a bright yellow salwar-kameez. They looked at each other and smiled while the photo was taken. Navya shared the picture with a yellow heart and flower emojis.

Navya Naveli Nanda is the daughter of Amitabh Bachchan and Jaya Bachchan's daughter Shweta Bachchan-Nanda. The mother-daughter duo was recently seen joining the Bachchan family for Diwali celebrations. Navya had previously said that Jaya was her inspiration.

In August this year, speaking about Jaya, Navya told Her Circle, "My biggest source of inspiration would be my nani. I am very very close to her and go to her for almost anything whether it is work-related advice or personal advice as well. She is someone who has managed to create her own identity, leave her own mark. One of the biggest things I respect about her is how she uses her voice for things she is passionate about. She has always been very unapologetic, to the point, unfiltered, and she has a spine."

Navya, unlike her maternal family, doesn't want to pursue a career in Bollywood. Instead, she hopes to join her family business, Escorts. Navya is a graduate of Fordham University and has majored in digital technology and UX design. She is already a co-founder of an organisation called Aara Health, which works towards ensuring healthy and hygienic lives for women.

Navya in an interview with Vogue magazine had said, "I would be the fourth generation of the family taking the lead—and the first woman. It is a great sense of pride for me to be carrying forward this incredible legacy left behind by my great-grandfather HP Nanda."

