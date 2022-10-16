Jaya Bachchan reveals grandson Agastya Nanda watches Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham to make fun of her

Jaya Bachchan and Navya Naveli Nanda have revealed that Agastya Nanda often watches Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham and even makes fun of Jaya. They were speaking on the podcast What The Hell Navya that is hosted by Jaya's granddaughter Navya Naveli Nanda. (Also read: The Archies casting directors defend Suhana Khan, Khushi Kapoor, Agastya Nanda)

When Navya asked them to name their favourite films, Jaya listed down Gone With the Wind, On the Waterfront, Paul Newman’s Cat on a Hot Tin Roof and added that she also loves all Marlon Brando films. She added, "In Indian movies, I prefer the old ones, I prefer Dilip Kumar’s Devdas, Mughal-E-Azam. I can watch Kabhie Khushi Kabhie Gham anytime. I love mushy movies. I can watch Sanjay Leela Bhansali's Black and all of Bimal Roy films. Godfather, I can watch Godfather all the time."

Shweta added, "It (Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham) is a film that doesn’t age. Agastya watches it a lot. Sometimes, he does not understand when he watches nana's (Amitabh Bachchan) films but Karan Johar's directorial is something he can watch over and over again." Jaya then said that Agastya watches the film to "make fun" of her. “He watches it to make fun of me,” she says. Shweta then explained that at times the generation gap may be a reason why he does not understand.

Shweta got married to businessman Nikhil Nanda in February 1997 and they welcomed their elder daughter Navya Naveli in December the same year. Their son Agastya was born in 2000. Navya is working as an entrepreneur and Agastya is all set for his acting debut next year with the Netflix film, The Archies.

The Archies marks the acting debut of Shah Rukh Khan's daughter Suhana Khan and Sridevi's younger daughter Khushi Kapoor as well. The film is directed by Zoya Akhtar and will also star Vedang Raina, Mihir Ahuja, Yuvraj Menda and Dot. Netflix and Archie Comics have partnered for the film produced by Zoya and Reema Kagti. The upcoming film will be set in 1960s.

