Jaya Prada reveals Dharmendra would get embarrassed during romantic scenes, dubs Shatrughan Sinha 'kanjoos'

Jaya Prada recently appeared as a special guest on Indian Idol 12. The yesteryear star joined judges Himesh Reshammiya and Vishal Dadlani on the music reality show. While she enjoyed the performances, she also shared anecdotes from her days in Bollywood.

During the episode, host Jay Bhanushali hosted a special game for her. He presented the pictures of six actors - Dharmendra, Rajesh Khanna, Jeetendra, Amitabh Bachchan, Shatrughan Sinha and Rishi Kapoor - and asked to pick a star for every question he posed.

"Inme se, sabse zyada romantic scene mein kiske paseene choote the? (Of these men, who was the most nervous during a romantic scene?)" Jay asked. After a little pondering, Jaya replied, "Dharam Ji." She added, "Hero se zyada mujhe friend nazar aate hai. Lekin jo reharsal mein karte hai, wo take mein nahi hota. Kyunki take mein kuch aur karte hai (More than a hero, he's like my friend. But he would not recreate his act from the rehearsal room during the take. During the take, he would do something completely different)," she said. She was then asked who of the six stars was stingy. Instead of taking Shatrugan's name, Jaya delivered his iconic catchphrase, "Khaamosh."

During the episode, Jaya also spoke about Sridevi. The actor said that they couldn't even make eye contact on the sets, despite having worked in numerous movies together. She remembered the time Rajesh Khanna and Jeetendra locked the two ladies in the same room.

"I still remember during the shoot of the Maqsad film, Jeetu Ji and Rajesh Khanna Ji locked both of us in one makeup room for an hour where they both felt that if they lock us together, we will start a conversation with each other but we both did not even say a word and then the superstars of Bollywood gave up on us," she said, as per a leading daily.

The actor also was seen giving a champi to a contestant and talking about Amitabh Bachchan's De De Pyaar De hookstep on the episode.

