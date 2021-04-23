Jaya Prada recalls how Amitabh Bachchan came up with iconic step in Sharaabi song De De Pyar De. Watch

Yesteryear actor Jaya Prada has shared an incident about how actor Amitabh Bachchan had performed the De De Pyar De song despite burning his hand with firecrackers. During her visit to the sets of singing reality show Indian Idol 12, she complimented a contestant after he performed on the song. She also recalled how Amitabh made it a style by keeping his injured hand in the pocket and danced to the song from the 1984 film, Sharaabi.

In a video clip by Sony TV on Instagram, she is heard saying, "Gaana jo peppy song hai, iske piche Amitji ka ek kahani hai. Is gaane ke andar jo hai bohut active hona zaruri hai, lekin Amitji is a legend. Unko apne sthithi ka kis tarah advantage lena hai he knows it. Because unke haath mein jo pataakhe se jal haya haath, usko ek style ke naate, unhone jeb mein haath rakh kar, ek kerchief rakh ke haath rakh liya aur woh gaana de de pyar de (There is a story of Amitji behind the peppy song. It is important to be active in this song but Amitji is a legend. He knows how to turn the situation to his advantage. He had burnt his hand with firecrackers but he made it a style and kept the hand, wrapped in a handkerchief, in his pocket while he danced to the song)." The story took everyone by surprise as no one knew that the iconic step was the result of an accident and not a choreographed one.

She also opened up, on Indian Idol 12, about her relationship with the late Sridevi. Both the actors worked together in several movies like Aulad and Aakhree Raasta. However, Jaya said that they did not have chemistry in real life. "I am the luckiest person I can say, and it's never been that we had any personal grudge against each other but it is just that our chemistry never matched. We never had eye contact with each other even after being perfect sisters on screen. We both competed with each other, be it dresses or dance. Every single time we met, the directors or the actors used to introduce us on set and to which we used to greet each other and move ahead," she was quoted by a leading daily.

She had added, “I still remember during the shoot of the Maqsad film, Jeetu Ji and Rajesh Khanna Ji locked both of us in one makeup room for an hour where they both felt that if they lock us together, we will start a conversation with each other but we both did not even say a word and then the superstars of Bollywood gave up on us. When I got the news how she has left us in between, it still upsets me and I miss her a lot because I feel alone and through this platform, I would also like to say that if somewhere she is listening to me I would just say that I wish we could talk to each other."

Also Read: Hrithik Roshan's parents Pinkie and Rakesh Roshan dress up to celebrate 50th wedding anniversary. See pics

Sridevi died in 2018 in Dubai. Her last screen appearance was a cameo in Shah Rukh Khan-starrer Zero. Janhvi Kapoor, her daughter, made her debut in a film a few months after her death with Dhadak.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON