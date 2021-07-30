Jiah Khan death case: Zarina Wahab feels 'bad for my baccha' Sooraj Pancholi, says he 'suffered for 9 years'

Veteran actor Zarina Wahab has welcomed the decision of a special CBI court hearing in the death case of actor Jiah Khan. She has recalled the last few years, saying that her son actor Sooraj Pancholi 'has suffered through this period', adding that it was not 'fair to him'. Jiah was his girlfriend and he was reportedly named in a suicide note found by the authorities.

Jiah Khan was found dead in her Mumbai apartment in 2013, at the age of 25. Though her death was ruled a suicide, her mother, Rabiya, has said that she was murdered. She pointed fingers at Sooraj, son of actors Aditya Pancholi and Zarina.

Speaking to a leading daily, Zarina Wahab said, “We wanted this trial to be expedited. Eight-nine years is a very long time. My son has suffered through this period and this was not fair to him. My husband and I and all our family members had faith in God and the judiciary. We all believe that if my son is guilty, he should be penalised, but if he is not, he must also get his clean chit from the Court. He should have the right to move on. I feel bad for my baccha for what he has endured. I also feel the pain of the mother who lost her daughter."

"Most parts of the last 10 years were terrible for us. Each time I saw Sooraj’s face, I knew what he was feeling. He and I would avoid looking at each other because we could both read each other’s minds. We would both get worried and were unable to hide our feelings. I have faith in our judiciary. I am happy the trial will get expedited. I am happy that we will all find closure. We wanted this to happen. It’s Sooraj’s life, his career at stake. I just wish that Sooraj keeps his composure and stays as strong as he has been all along. I want to see him happy and relaxed, which has not happened in years.”

The case has been pending for eight years now, according to news agency ANI. As per ANI, the sessions court, which was conducting a trial against Sooraj on charges of alleged abetment, has said that the trial should be transferred to the CBI court.