Jimmy Shergill calls out youngsters for lacking interest to join armed forces: 'Everyone wants to make films and reels'

Actor Jimmy Shergill is currently busy promoting Operation Safed Sagar, which focuses on the real-life operation carried out during the Kargil War in 1999. During a recent interview, Jimmy spoke about why it is important to make the younger generation aware of this largely untold story of the bravery of the Indian Air Force pilots. He also questioned why today's youth are reluctant to join the armed forces.

'Who will fight for the nation?'

Jimmy Shergill plays an Indian Air Force officer in Operation Safed Sagar.

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Jimmy shared that he had wanted to join the armed forces when he was young, but because of the high cut-off marks, he could not make it. The actor lamented that many youngsters today are not interested in joining the forces and serving the nation.

He said, "If I talk about my time and especially those who were in public schools, 99.99% of us wanted to join the armed forces. I had scored over 90%, yet I still fell short of the cut-off marks. Therefore, even though I had applied, I didn't qualify. There was so much competition. In today's day and age, it seems like no one is interested. Sabko filmein karni hai. Everyone has been handed a phone and they are encouraged to (shoot Reels). Har aadmi bas filmein hi bana raha hai. Toh desh ke liye kaun ladega bhai? Ya apne andar hi ladte rahoge? (Everyone wants to make films than who will fight for the nation? Will you keep fighting among yourself?)”

'Younger generation needs to know about these heroes'

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{{^usCountry}} Speaking about Operation Safed Sagar, Jimmy said this is precisely why the younger generation should be made aware of the courage and sacrifices of India's soldiers and Air Force personnel. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Speaking about Operation Safed Sagar, Jimmy said this is precisely why the younger generation should be made aware of the courage and sacrifices of India's soldiers and Air Force personnel. {{/usCountry}}

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He said, “Hence, it's important for our younger generation to know about these heroes who sacrificed their lives for their country. They should see this show and say, ‘I want to join the Air Force’. Aur agar unki umar nikal gayi toh, toh woh apne hone waale baccho ko bolenge ki, ‘We want them to join the Air Force’. Itna bhi ho gaya toh bahut hai.”

Jimmy on loud patriotic films

However, during a recent chat with Hindustan Times, Jimmy was asked whether patriotic films have become louder over the last two decades. Responding to the question, the actor said, “Aaj ke zamane me sab kuch lagta hai chilla ke bolna padta hai (In today’s times, I feel you have to shout to say anything).”

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He added that this loudness is not limited to films alone. “Aap news bhi dekho. Uss zamaane me kaise log pyaar se news suna diya karte the. Log sunte the woh bhi. Aaj chilla chilla ke bol rahe hain, maybe shayad waisa hai. (Look at the news. In those days, people would read the news very calmly, and the audience would listen. Today, everybody is shouting, so maybe that is how it is).”