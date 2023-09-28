Jimmy Shergill reveals he slept on hospital bed created for Munna Bhai MBBS shoot: ‘Bimaar lagna hi tha’

Jimmy Shergill in a new interview with Bollywood Hungama opened up about working on Rajkumar Hirani's Munna Bhai MBBS, which released in 2003. Jimmy revealed that he used to drive every day from Pune to Mumbai's Film City for the shoot and sleep on the hospital beds that was part of film's sets. (Also read: Jimmy Shergill: I have been experimenting throughout my career)

Jimmy on shooting for Munna Bhai M.B.B.S

Sanjay Dutt and Jimmy Shergill in a still from Munna Bhai M.B.B.S.

Speaking about the process of filming the Sanjay Dutt-starrer in his interview with Bollywood Hungama, Jimmy said "Shaam ko sundown hota tha packup hota tha toh mein drive karke film city ata tha. Jab log light up kar rahe hote the main wahi kapde pehenke, hospital ke, usi bed pe so jata he. Kyunki mujhe pata tha ki poori raat shoot karna hein. Jab shot ready ho jata tha ye log utha dete the...bimaar toh lagna hi tha. Logon ko lagta tha ki waah character mein hi hein ye (In the evening, I would drive to Film city. While the Munna Bhai crew was lighting up the location, I would wear my hospital patient costume and doze off on one of the fake hospital beds that was part of set furniture, because I knew that we had to shoot all night long. People would think wow he is really a character actor)."

More details

Munna Bhai MBBS is considered one of the cult films of Bollywood, and starred Sanjay Dutt, Arshad Warsi and Boman Irani. Jimmy Shergill played the role of a cancer patient in the film. In the same interview, Jimmy also talked about his bond with Arshad, and revealed how both of them had made their debuts in the same year, 1996, and have remained friends ever since.

On the work front, Jimmy will be next seen in the heist comedy drama Choona. The Netflix series, which also stars Namit Das and Monika Panwar, is written and directed by Pushpendra Nath Misra, who is known for Taj Mahal 1989 and Ghoomketu. It is set to release on September 29.

