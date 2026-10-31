Jiyaa Shankar addresses breakup rumours with fiance Kaaran Dhanak, asks people not to speculate

Jiyaa Shankar has addressed the growing speculation about trouble in her relationship with Kaaran Dhanak, aka KD, after the couple recently got engaged. The actor took to Instagram to share a statement. While she has neither confirmed nor denied the breakup rumours, she asked people to stop drawing conclusions about her personal life based on what she posts online.

‘Don’t spread rumours regarding my relationship’

Jiyaa Shankar has spoken about her relationship with fiance Kaaran Dhanak.

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In a statement posted on Instagram Stories, Jiyaa wrote, “I’d like to clarify something. Recent assumptions about my personal life have gone far beyond what I have actually shared. Please don’t speculate about or spread rumors regarding my relationship. Some things are private, and I’d appreciate everyone respecting that."

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Jiyaa Shankar asks people not to speculate about her relationship.

Fans began speculating about trouble in Jiyaa and Kaaran's relationship after noticing that the actor had been resharing posts and reels with themes of heartbreak, betrayal and emotional pain. Some of these reposts were quickly picked up and circulated on social media. One of Jiyaa's reposts read, “Two things I know for sure: Prayers work and tables eventually turn.” Another said, “Some nights I don't want healing. I want the universe to admit that what happened was cruel.”

Jiyaa Shankar and Kaaran Dhanak's engagement

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{{^usCountry}} Jiyaa announced her engagement to Kaaran on August 5 this year. She shared pictures from an intimate sunset proposal, giving fans a glimpse of the moment Kaaran went down on one knee. The post also featured a close-up of Jiyaa's diamond engagement ring. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Jiyaa announced her engagement to Kaaran on August 5 this year. She shared pictures from an intimate sunset proposal, giving fans a glimpse of the moment Kaaran went down on one knee. The post also featured a close-up of Jiyaa's diamond engagement ring. {{/usCountry}}

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A part of her caption read, "My goofball, my bestfriend , my ABCD, life is definitely an adventure with you and it happens to be my favourite rom-com. I cant wait to spend my forever with you and spend the rest of my life loving you the way you’ve always loved me."

The couple had largely kept their relationship private before the engagement announcement. Kaaran was introduced to Jiyaa's followers through the proposal pictures. Since then, she has shared multiple romantic posts featuring Kaaran on social media. These have included pictures and videos of the couple partying, travelling and vacationing together.

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Who is Jiyaa Shankar?

Jiyaa Shankar is an actor who has worked across television, films and web series. She is known for shows such as Meri Hanikarak Biwi, Kaatelal & Sons and Pishachini. She also appeared in the Marathi film Ved, starring Riteish Deshmukh and Genelia Deshmukh. Jiyaa gained wider recognition after participating in Bigg Boss OTT 2 in 2023.

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Kaaran Dhanak, also known as KD, is reportedly a US-based entrepreneur who has largely stayed away from the entertainment industry and public attention. However, details about his professional life remain limited.