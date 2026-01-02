Angry Abhishek Malhan reacts to engagement rumours with Jiyaa Shankar: 'What's disappointing is…’

Actor Abhishek Malhan has expressed his frustration over the relentless buzz surrounding his rumoured romance with Bigg Boss OTT 2 co-contestant Jiyaa Shankar. As speculation about their supposed engagement gained momentum, Abhishek stepped forward to set the record straight, urging people to stop linking his name with anyone. Abhishek Malhan and Jiyaa Shankar struck up a close bond during their time inside the Bigg Boss OTT 2 house.(Instagram)

Abhishek Malhan vents out

Just a few days after Jiyaa dismissed the rumours, Abhishek also took to Instagram Stories to share a note debunking the reports and expressing his displeasure over the ongoing link-up speculation.

“I want to make one thing very clear-please stop linking my name with anyone. I was part of a show three years ago, and that chapter ended there. My choices and stance were made very clear back then, and nothing has changed since,” Abhishek wrote.

He continued, “What's disappointing is that this has become a pattern. Almost every year, out of nowhere, the same narratives resurface without any reason or context. Even I can see it, and I believe the audience is smart enough to notice this pattern too. I don't entertain or participate in such games, assumptions, or unnecessary speculation. I prefer focusing on my work and moving forward positively. I request everyone to respect that and let things rest.”

Abhishek's Insta Story.

What do we know about the rumours

The engagement rumours surrounding Abhishek and Jiyaa gained traction after an entertainment page, Telly Khazana, shared a post claiming, “It’s official! Fukra Insaan and Jiyaa Shankar have made their relationship public, and reports suggest an engagement could be on the way. Wishing this cute couple love and happiness always (sic).”

On Wednesday, Jiyaa took to Instagram Stories to share a photo of herself with an unidentified man. In the picture, the mystery companion is seen kissing her on the cheek as she poses for a selfie. Sharing the picture, Jiya wrote, “Let’s leave false rumours in 2025!”

Abhishek and Jiyaa struck up a close bond during their time inside the Bigg Boss OTT 2 house, fuelling persistent rumours about a romantic relationship even after the show ended. However, both have consistently maintained that they are nothing more than friends.