Home / Entertainment / Bollywood / John Abraham gets injured on Attack sets, shares pic of his 'real blood'
bollywood

John Abraham gets injured on Attack sets, shares pic of his 'real blood'

Actor John Abraham got injured while shooting for his movie Attack. The actor's face started bleeding after he was hit by a prop glass pole during the filming of an action scene.
By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON FEB 16, 2021 09:34 AM IST
Actor John Abraham has shared photos and videos from the sets of Attack.

Actor John Abraham has been injured on the sets of his upcoming film, Attack. The actor was filming an action scene for which he had to be hit in the face with a prop rod made of glass.

The action sequence went a bit sideway and John ended up with a bleeding face. He took to Instagram to share a photo of the incident and a video of crew members cleaning his face of blood.

"How it started... how it’s going. Love this...all part of the fun! #Attack #ActionAddict," he wrote in the caption of his post. Tiger Shroff, who is also known for pulling off daring stunts in his movies, called him an 'action man'.

Attack also stars Jacqueline Fernandez and Rakul Preet Singh. The film is written and directed by debutant Lakshya Raj Anand. “Attack is a taut, interesting thriller with a strong storyline and a genre I love! That it is releasing on Independence Day makes it even more exciting. At (John’s production house) JA Entertainment, it is our endeavour to push the envelope and produce films that entertain and have something significant to show to the increasingly discerning audience,” John had said about his movie earlier.

John once again plays a saviour of the nation in the film. It narrates the drama woven around a rescue operation by a team led by him. It is a fictional story inspired by true events and set against the backdrop of a hostage crisis situation.

Also read: Inside pics from Dia Mirza's wedding: From varmala ceremony to signing marriage documents

John's upcoming films also include Pathan, Ek Villain Returns, Mumbai Saga, and Satyameva Jayate 2. Talking about his movies' patriotic flavour, John had told Hindustan Times in an interview, "What they won’t have is an element of lie in them. Honesty that people see in my love for the country is very evident, not necessarily in films but off films. In general I have an obsession I have with India, I am probably in love with the country for so many reason. Honesty in playing a person who cares for his country comes naturally to me. The element of lie and trying too hard doesn’t exist in my films."

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
john abraham john abraham film

Related Stories

bollywood

Ek Villain Returns release date revealed, to star Arjun Kapoor, John Abraham, Disha Patani, Tara Sutaria

PUBLISHED ON FEB 11, 2021 12:40 PM IST
bollywood

John Abraham shares patriotic photo from Satyameva Jayate 2 to wish fans on Republic Day

PUBLISHED ON JAN 26, 2021 10:54 AM IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

IND USA
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP