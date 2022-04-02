John Abraham reveals doctors wanted to amputate his right leg due to gangrene during Force 2

Actor John Abraham has revealed that a few years ago during Force 2 after he hurt his knee badly and doctors wanted to amputate his leg. In a new interview, John said that he had gangrene in his right leg due to which doctors had given the advice. He added that a person should be careful while doing action sequences and not have a 'false sense of bravado'. (Also Read | Attack box office collection day 1: John Abraham film gets poor opening of ₹3 cr, RRR's reign continues unchallenged)

Force 2, released in 2016, is an action spy thriller film directed by Abhinay Deo. Apart from John, the film also features Sonakshi Sinha and Tahir Raj Bhasin. It is a sequel to the 2011 film Force. The film has been written by Parveez Shaikh and Jasmeet K Reen. It is produced by John, Vipul Amrutlal Shah, and Viacom 18 Motion Pictures.

In an interview with ETimes, John said, “Some stunts are very deadly. I remember during Force 2 I smashed my knee and I had to get three surgeries. I had gangrene in my right leg and the doctors wanted to amputate my leg. I said, ‘No, you can't do that’. But thanks to my surgeon in Bombay, Dr Rajesh Maniar; he saved my knee.”

John added, “This was about 7 years back and thankfully it is gone. I'm walking today, I'm squatting today and I'm even more flexible and faster than I was then. I love doing action. Of course, I take a break and I do something that's different, but I love coming back to action. You need to be careful. You can't have a false sense of bravado to prove to five people on a set that you can jump from here to there. At times you get hurt and then you become a little more cognisant about the dangers.”

John has starred in many films such as Dhoom, Dostana, Kabul Express, New York, Water, No Smoking, Taxi No 9211, Madras Cafe, Batla House, Satyameva Jayate, Romeo Akbar Walter, and Mumbai Saga among others.

Meanwhile, John is seen in his latest release Attack. The action drama, which features him as a super soldier, released on Friday. The film also features Rakul Preet Singh and Jacqueline Fernandez. It is backed by Pen Studios, John's JA Entertainment, and Ajay Kapoor Productions.

He also has Siddharth Anand's Pathaan in the pipeline. The film also features Shah Rukh Khan and Deepika Padukone. Pathaan will hit theatres on January 25, 2023.

