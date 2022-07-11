John Abraham reveals first look from new film Tehran, watch video

Maddock Films have revealed the first look of John Abraham from their upcoming film, Tehran. A tweet from the official handle of Maddock Films also announced that John has begun shooting for the film that is directed by Arun Gopalan. An ad film director, Arun makes his feature film debut with Tehran. (Also read: Ek Villain Returns trailer: Arjun Kapoor, John Abraham's 'killer' dialoguebaazi)

The announcement video shows snap shots of John, from side profiles, to finally settling on a full, front and close-up shot of his intense look. Maddock Films is producing the film in association with Bake My Cake Films. Ritesh Shah and Ashish Prakash Verma have written the film.

John had earlier announced the film and tweeted the poster in February this year. "Get set for an action packed Republic Day 2023. Thrilled to announce my next, #Tehran! Directed by #ArunGopalan, produced by #DineshVijan, @ShobhnaYadava, @LeyzellSandeep. Written by @writish & @ashishpverma.@MaddockFilms @bakemycakefilms," he wrote.

Talkin about the film, he had told Pinkvilla in an interview in April, “It is very Madras Café meets Batla House meets Parmanu. It’s in the geo-political space and I am so excited to start shooting for Tehran. I would probably be the first actor out of India to be shooting in Iran. I am very excited to be there.”

He added that his mom has 21 cousins in Iran, and will therefore take her to the shoot. "If you’re invested in the Russia-Ukraine crisis, wonder what China is doing, what Iran is doing, where does Palestine fit in this whole thing, Tehran is about all of this. It’s a stunning film."

Most recently seen in Attack, that was widely panned by critics, John is now gearing up for the release of Mohit Suri's EK Villain Returns. Slated for a theatrical release on July 29, the film also features Tara Sutaria, Disha Patani and Arjun Kapoor. He is also working on Force 3 and a film on bike racing.

