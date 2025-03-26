John Abraham says he ‘started his life with Shah Rukh Khan’. Here's how

John Abraham recently saw the release of his 52nd movie, The Diplomat. But do you know, the actor started his career with Shah Rukh Khan? And that he is wanting to collaborate with Akshay Kumar for comedies? In a recent interview, the actor spilled the beans about his industry friends and his future plans. Shah Rukh Khan and Gauri Khan were judges on Gladrags Mega Model Manhunt Contest, 1999. John Abraham emerged as winner.

John's early connection with Shah Rukh Khan

In a conversation with Zoom, the actor disclosed a little trivia about his association with the Bollywood superstar which goes back to his modelling days. “I won the Gladrags competition and my judges were Shah Rukh Khan, Gauri Khan, and Karan Johar. Working with Shah Rukh in Pathaan was like life coming full circle for me. I started my life with him and I ended up working with him," John said. (Also read: John Abraham reveals his most unforgettable kiss, and it wasn't from his wife!)

Started by Maureen Wadia, wife of industrialist Nusli Wadia, Gladrags Manhunt and Megamodel Contest was a one of the most famous modelling events in the 90s in India. John won the contest in 1999 and went to Philippines for Manhunt International, where he won second place.

‘Shah Rukh is a beautiful human being’

The Dostana star goes on to praise Shah Rukh for his understanding of cinema and also revealed about their working equation.

"He is a beautiful human being—very well-read and someone who understands cinema like no one else. We had a great time on set. We shot a lot of fight sequences, but in between takes, we’d sit down for tea and coffee and then go back to fighting. It was one of the nicest experiences I’ve had,” he said.

Talking about his journey, the actor mentioned that while his genre is serious cinema like Madras Cafe, The Diplomat, Paramanu and Batla House, but as a viewer, he loves comedies. Hence, he would want to get back to his earlier films like Dostana and Garam Masala. So do we get to see him with Akshay Kumar soon? Here's what the actor said.

John wants to do a comedy with Akshay Kumar

"He (Akshay Kumar) is a rockstar, and we have a lot of fun together. In Housefull 2, there’s this really funny scene where we fall down a waterfall. Just before that, we hug and say, ‘We are friends.’ That was completely impromptu. We just do things on the spot, and the cameras roll," the actor said.

John confirmed that he was asked to be a part of Housefull 5 but he turned it down. “There’s a better space reserved for me somewhere else. But I would love to do Garam Masala with Akshay again,” John said.