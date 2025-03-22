John Abraham reveals his most unforgettable kiss, and it wasn't from his wife!

Bollywood actor John Abraham, who is known for keeping his personal life under wraps, recently made a surprising confession. In a candid revelation, he shared that the most unforgettable kiss of his life wasn't with his wife, Priya Runchal, but with a fellow Bollywood star. Curious to know who the mystery kisser is? Also read: John Abraham reveals OTT platforms ‘threw out’ The Diplomat, rejected it: 'We have proved everyone wrong' On the work front, John was last seen in The Diplomat, which registered decent business at the box office. (PTI)

John Abraham recalls his unforgettable kiss

During an interview with Pinkvilla, John opened up about the kiss. It all began after John was asked to comment on his photo with Shah Rukh Khan. The picture was clicked at the success party of Pathaan.

Looking back at the moment, John said, "That's probably the best kiss I have got in my life and it is from Shah Rukh Khan and not from a woman. That was at the success bash of Pathaan. Probably, one of the best co-stars I have worked with."

He added, “What a beautiful man, a beautiful human being, and very gracious. He is so charming. My manager once said that he taught us the idea of love and he brought the world crashing down after that. He is like the perfect man when he puts his hands out."

Pathaan, starring Shah Rukh Khan, Deepika Padukone and John Abraham in the lead, was one of the biggest releases of the year in 2023. Pathaan was backed by Aditya Chopra of Yash Raj Films and directed by Siddharth Anand. It stars John as the antagonist Jim, clashing with Shah Rukh Khan's titular character. At the time of the release, Pathaan became one of the biggest grosser of Hindi cinema with ₹ 634 crore worldwide in seven days.

John Abraham’s film project

Directed by Shivam Nair (of Naam Shabana fame) and starring John Abraham and Sadia Khateeb in the leading roles, the film is based on the real-life story of Indian national Uzma Ahmad. She was brought back to India in 2017 after allegedly being honey-trapped by a Pakistani man. She revealed she was made to marry at gunpoint and abused after she visited him in his country. It recounts the efforts of senior diplomat JP Singh, currently the envoy to Israel, to rescue the Indian woman who was lured to Pakistan in 2017 by a man who promised to marry her. John is seen in the role of Singh in the film.

The Diplomat is produced by John's JA Entertainment along with T-Series, Vipul D Shah, Ashwin Varde, Rajesh Bahl of Wakaoo Films, Sameer Dixit and Jatish Varma of Fortune Pictures and Rakesh Dang of Seeta Films. The film was released in theatres on March 14.