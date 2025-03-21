John Abraham reveals OTT platforms ‘threw out’ The Diplomat, rejected it: 'We have proved everyone wrong'

John Abraham spoke about his film and OTT platforms

The actor spoke about studios, OTT platforms and their reaction to his film. John said, "The loss of faith happens from the studio. So when a studio sees a film when it goes and does a round of OTTs because a studio may want to mitigate the risk by sending it to an OTT channel when some OTT channels have refused The Diplomat because they didn’t find it great. They didn’t find it good...They rejected the film; they threw it out.”

John recalls people's reaction to The Diplomat

He also spoke about how people who watched The Diplomat came to him appreciating the film. “In the case of The Diplomat, we have proved the studio wrong, the OTTs wrong, and everyone wrong. The best thing about The Diplomat...is expectations of everyone were zero. So, from zero, when you don't go to a two-three, but you go straight to a 10, people are like, ‘Oh, wow, this is crazy'. I've people coming and telling me, 'Does this studio know that they have got the best film in the last ten years under their belt?'. That's a victory for me," he added.

More about The Diplomat

The Diplomat, directed by Shivam Nair, also features Sadia Khateeb. Based on real events, the film features John in the role of diplomat JP Singh. The Diplomat is produced by John's JA Entertainment along with T-Series, Vipul D Shah, Ashwin Varde, Rajesh Bahl of Wakaoo Films, Sameer Dixit and Jatish Varma of Fortune Pictures and Rakesh Dang of Seeta Films. The film, which released in theatres on March 14, has so far earned ₹19.10 crore nett as per Sacnilk.com.