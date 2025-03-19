The Diplomat box office collection day 6: John Abraham-starrer slows down midweek, yet to cross 20 crore

The Diplomat box office collection day 6: The new John Abraham-starrer released in theatres last week with minimum buzz and promotions. Still, the political thriller is doing a decent business at the box office given there is not much competition from other new releases. As per the latest update on Sacnilk.com, The Diplomat saw a dip in collections on its sixth day of release. It managed to earn ₹1.29 crore, as per early estimates. (Also read: The Diplomat actor Vidhatri Bandi says she felt like a student on set, reveals how John Abraham inspired her) John Abraham received praise for backing The Diplomat.

The Diplomat box office update

The report states that the film has so far managed to collect ₹17.54 crore after six days of release. The film collected ₹4 crore on its opening day and saw slight growth over the weekend, with ₹4.65 crore in collections for the next two days. The film passed the crucial Monday test, with ₹1.5 crore. On day four, the film minted ₹1.45 crore.

The Diplomat had an overall 7.49% Hindi Occupancy in its sixth day of release. The only competition the film is facing at the box office is from Vicky Kaushal's Chhaava, which is still going strong even after a month of release. The historical biopic drama has already amassed above ₹500 crore in the domestic box office.

About The Diplomat

Set against the backdrop of India–Pakistan relations, and exploring themes of diplomacy and the personal conflicts faced by diplomats, The Diplomat also stars Sharib Hashmi, Sadia Khateeb, Kumud Mishra, and Revathy in key roles.

An excerpt from the Hindustan Times review of The Diplomat read, “It’s a hard-hitting project otherwise, which has taken care of the second half curse- usually, a film’s pace goes down post-intermission. But The Diplomat has been treated as one of those thriller games where you have to complete a mission riddled with car chases and stressful encounters. How Uzma finally crosses the India-Pakistan border to reach home is given a satisfying conclusion”.