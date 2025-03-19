The Diplomat actor Vidhatri Bandi says she felt like a student on set, reveals how John Abraham inspired her

Actor John Abraham's political thriller The Diplomat was released in theatres on March 14. The film opened to a mixed response from the audience. Directed by Shivam Nair (of Naam Shabana fame), it is based on the real-life story of Indian national Uzma Ahmad, who was brought back to India in 2017 after allegedly being honey-trapped by a Pakistani man. (Also Read: The Diplomat box office collection Day 4: John Abraham-starrer earns ₹14.80 crore) Vidhatri Bandi talks about her biggest take-away from John Abraham.

Actor Vidhatri Bandi, best known for her roles in Jalsa and Shiddat, is also part of the film. In an exclusive interview with Hindustan Times, she recalled her experience working on the project and spoke about how difficult it is for an outsider to get work in the industry.

Vidhatri says the role was new for her

When asked how she bagged the role, Vidhatri said, "I got a call from Jogi Malang. Back then, I was told that somebody else had been shortlisted. I just kept pushing for it somehow and asked, 'Can I just audition for it?' I was told later that there were two big shortlists. I met Shivam sir, and he told me there were a couple of rounds. It's a funny story, actually. When I auditioned for the part, I was told it was a South Indian role. Then after the audition, they changed it to Punjabi. This was very new to me because I often don't get approached for North Indian roles since I look very South Indian. But somehow, I met Shivam sir, we had an in-person audition, he liked it, and in a week or two, I got a call."

She further recalled not waxing for two months to get into the skin of her character and said, "When the role was changed to a Punjabi girl, I was a little nervous because I had to be this tomboyish, intimidating kind of person. So I had to change my walk; I had to make it a little less feminine. We were in Chandigarh for a month and a half, so I was observing women there. Every time we went out, I would focus on the vibe, how they talked, and one funny thing I noticed and implemented in my character. It's not something big, but it felt like a good experience. I saw that a lot of working women there had body hair. They don't shave or wax, and you know how we are conditioned to remove hair as soon as we see even a strand on our bodies. I saw them so carefree and confident, so I decided this was something I wanted to do. I remember for two months I didn’t wax and let the hair grow on my body. I wanted to stay really true to the character."

Vidhatri on how John Abraham inspired her

Talking about her biggest takeaway from John, Vidhatri said, "To be very honest, the amount of fun I had, it didn’t feel like a job. It felt like a masterclass on set. I would go on set and see Sharib Hashmi, Kumud Mishra, and watch them do their thing—it felt like I was getting paid to learn. My biggest takeaway from John would be his discipline. Watching him in his element every day… Even in this film, he has a different look, there is a tone of sarcasm. It’s so refreshing to see him do that in person. I never used to be in the vanity van; I chose to be on set even when I wasn’t shooting because watching them work was such a big learning experience. I felt like a student, just sitting there and soaking it all in. John inspired me in a way—he inspired me in terms of discipline and consistency. We all used to see him do that, and I was like, 'This is something else.' It changed my perception of how disciplined an actor should be and what consistency actually means."

Vidhatri on difficulty in getting good work as an outsider

Vidhatri added that "it is difficult" for outsiders to get good work despite doing films like Jalsa but still maintaining a realistic approach. She said, "I mean, the way I look at it is, I just want to show people what I have to offer as an actor. Obviously, I want to play bigger parts and be considered for leads. But I am realistic enough to know that I am not going to get that easily—I have to prove myself. I know a lot of people who think, 'No, if I am going to get into the industry, I want to play an important part.' I didn’t have that mindset. Even when Shiddat came, I still went for it. I just needed to get my foot in. I believe in myself enough to know that I’m only going to climb up the ladder."

She added, “After The Diplomat, I have stopped accepting primary and secondary parts. I have realised that unless I ask and demand, people are not going to give it to me. Until Jalsa, I was still realistic enough. I know it's difficult, and I signed up for it knowing it would be difficult. I have mentally prepared myself. 2024 was a year that made everyone really, really depressed—including writers, directors, and technicians. I like being the outsider because it makes me more proud of my journey.”

Set against the backdrop of India–Pakistan relations, exploring themes of diplomacy and the personal conflicts faced by diplomats, The Diplomat also stars Sharib Hashmi, Sadia Khateeb, Kumud Mishra, and Revathy in key roles. Despite a festive release, the film took a slow start at the box office and has earned ₹14.80 crore in four days.