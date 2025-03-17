The Diplomat box office collection Day 4: John Abraham-starrer earns 14.80 crore

The Diplomat box office collection Day 4: John Abraham's latest film hit theatres on Friday with remarkably little fanfare. The political thriller is doing well at the box office, albeit without showing much improvement. Also read: John Abraham says he’s never felt more safe in India: ‘Probably, I come from a minority that no one has a problem with’ The Diplomat box office collection Day 4: The film was released in theatres on March 7.

The Diplomat box office collection

As per the latest update on Sacnilk.com, The Diplomat has collected ₹1.50 crore, taking the total to ₹14.80 crore.

The film had an overall 7.35 per cent occupancy in Hindi on Monday. When it comes to footfall, the morning shows saw 4.97 per cent attendance, with afternoon witnessing 8.94 per cent footfall and evening shows registering 8.14 per cent footfall.

Despite receiving positive reviews upon its release, John Abraham's film has not seen a significant surge in its box office collections. The film's earnings have remained relatively stagnant, with the opening day figures of ₹4 crore not showing much improvement in subsequent days.

Meanwhile, Vicky Kaushal's Chhaava, has emerged as a strong competition. Despite hitting theatres on February 14, the film continues to attract a steady stream of viewers, its footfall remaining impressive weeks after its release.

About The Diplomat

Directed by Shivam Nair (of Naam Shabana fame) and starring John Abraham and Sadia Khateeb in the leading roles, the film is based on the real-life story of Indian national Uzma Ahmad. She was brought back to India in 2017 after allegedly being honey-trapped by a Pakistani man. She revealed she was made to marry at gunpoint and abused after she visited him in his country. It recounts the efforts of senior diplomat JP Singh, currently the envoy to Israel, to rescue the Indian woman who was lured to Pakistan in 2017 by a man who promised to marry her. John is seen in the role of Singh in the film.

An excerpt from the Hindustan Times review of The Diplomat read, “It’s a hard-hitting project otherwise, which has taken care of the second half curse- usually, a film’s pace goes down post-intermission. But The Diplomat has been treated as one of those thriller games where you have to complete a mission riddled with car chases and stressful encounters. How Uzma finally crosses the India-Pakistan border to reach home is given a satisfying conclusion”.