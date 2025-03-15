John Abraham says he’s never felt more safe in India: ‘Probably, I come from a minority that no one has a problem with’

Actor John Abraham has expressed his national pride, addressing the notion that "minorities are not safe in India" in a recent interview. The actor vehemently dismissed this sentiment, asserting that he has never felt safer in the country. Also read: John Abraham says Steven Spielberg, Charlize Theron loved his performance in Water: 'No one here even saw it for a day' John Abraham is back on screen with action-thriller The Diplomat.

John on being a minority in India

During an interview with Times Now's Navika Kumar, John was asked about his take on the whole debate around the feeling that “minorities are not safe in India”.

Responding to the same, John said, “Probably because I'm an actor, people would argue and say, Hey, listen, listen. You're an actor. You know, people would probably like you or dislike you for other reasons. But I'm a minority. My mother's a Zoroastrian. My father's a Syrian Christian. And I've never felt more safe than in my country."

He added, “I love my country, and I feel so safe in it. So, people who use that as a crucifixion excuse—I mean, I'm a living example. Probably, I come from a minority that no one has a problem with. I don't know... Who would have a problem with the Parsis? Talking about myself, I feel very safe in this country and I feel great about being Indian. I also feel that there's probably no one more Indian than I am. I've got this chip on my shoulder where I feel I carry the Indian flag everywhere".

John back on the big screen

John Abraham is back on screen with action-thriller The Diplomat which is based on a real-life incident. The film is directed by Shivam Nair of Naam Shabana fame and also stars Sadia Khateeb in the lead role.

The project is based on the real-life story of Indian national Uzma Ahmad, who was brought back to India in 2017 after allegedly being honey trapped by a Pakistani man. She had revealed that she was made to marry at gunpoint and abused after she visited him in his country.

The film narrates the efforts of senior diplomat JP Singh, essayed by John, to rescue Uzma. It released on the big screen on Friday.