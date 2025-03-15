The Diplomat box office collection day 1: John Abraham film earns 4 crore, Vicky Kaushal's Chhaava remains a threat

The Diplomat box office collection day 1: The action-thriller film, led by John Abraham, has gotten off to a decent start at the box office, collecting ₹4 crore on its first day. The film was released on the festive occasion of Holi, and it seemed to have benefited from the holiday spirit, attracting a sizable audience. Also read: John Abraham meets Jaishankar ahead of release of film The Diplomat based on his ex-aide The Diplomat box office collection day 1: The film is based on a real life story.

However, the film faces stiff competition from Vicky Kaushal's Chhaava, which continues to hold its ground and draw in audiences.

The box office game

According to Sacnilk, the film, which released on Friday, minted around ₹4.00 crore (nett) in India on its first day. The trade tracker stated that the film had an overall 20.45 percent occupancy in Hindi on the opening day,

Breaking down the footfall, the morning shows witnessed a modest 7.31 percent attendance, while the afternoon shows saw a significant spike to 19.42 percent. The evening shows peaked at 28.50 percent, followed by a strong 26.56 percent turnout for the night shows.

So far, as per the portal, the film has registered business of ₹0.26 crore, taking the total to ₹4.26 crore.

However, Vicky Kaushal's Chhaava is posing strong competition. The film minted a better collection at the box office on Friday despite being in the theatres for weeks. The film, directed by Laxman Utekar, earned Rs. 7.25 Crore on its fifth Friday, indicating its continued popularity.

About The Diplomat

Directed by Shivam Nair (of Naam Shabana fame) and starring John Abraham and Sadia Khateeb in the leading roles, the film is based on the real-life story of Indian national Uzma Ahmad. She was brought back to India in 2017 after allegedly being honey trapped by a Pakistani man. She revealed she was made to marry at gunpoint and abused after she visited him in his country.

It recounts the efforts of senior diplomat JP Singh, currently the envoy to Israel, to rescue the Indian woman who was lured to Pakistan in 2017 by a man who promised to marry her. John is seen in the role of Singh in the film.

According to Hindustan Times reviews, “The Diplomat could have been a perfect thriller. It has got all the right ingredients. The execution keeps it from being excellent. 3.5 stars for the attempt”.

“It’s a hard-hitting project otherwise, which has taken care of the second half curse- usually, a film’s pace goes down post intermission. But The Diplomat has been treated as one of those thriller games where you have to complete a mission riddled with car chases and stressful encounters. How Uzma finally crosses the India-Pakistan border to reach home is given a satisfying conclusion,” read the review.