John Abraham recalls being asked ‘kaun ho?’, denied entry at Aetbaar's muhurat shot; here's why

Bollywood actor John Abraham is currently busy promoting his latest release, The Diplomat. The actor, who has been in the film industry for the last 22 years, recently recalled in an interview with Filmfare how he was once denied entry to his film’s muhurat shot just because he arrived on a motorcycle. He also shared what he would tell his younger self. John Abraham recalls being denied entry at his film's mahurat.

When John Abraham was denied entry at film's muhurat shot

Recalling the incident, John said, "When I went for my first muhurat shot, I arrived on a motorcycle. The film was Aetbaar. Hrithik Roshan and Amitabh Bachchan were clapping the board for me. Hrithik and I were classmates—he is a sweetheart. I was not allowed in because I was on a motorcycle. The gates were shut, and they asked me, ‘Kaun ho?’ (Who are you?). I said, ‘The muhurat is for my film,’ and they finally let me in. As soon as the gates opened, Amitabh Bachchan and Hrithik Roshan were gesturing at me and saying, ‘Come in.’ That was my first time—it was at Sujeet Kumar's house."

He further added, "The other part of me is that, throughout my life, after every film, my obituary is written in advance. My career is built on criticism. Now, there are two ways to look at it—either you feel bitter about it and fight with the world, or you accept that they have the right to criticise, and that’s the space I live in. I am happy."

John made his Bollywood debut with Jism in 2003 after a successful career as a model. Vikram Bhatt’s Aetbaar was the fourth film of his career. The romantic psychological thriller also starred Amitabh Bachchan, Bipasha Basu, and Supriya Pilgaonkar in key roles. The film was inspired by the 1996 American film Fear.

About The Diplomat

Directed by Shivam Nair and written by Ritesh Shah, The Diplomat is a political thriller based on the real-life story of Indian diplomat J. P. Singh. Set against the backdrop of India–Pakistan relations, the film explores themes of diplomacy and the personal conflicts faced by diplomats. Apart from John, the film also stars Sadia Khateeb, Kumud Mishra, Sharib Hashmi, Revathy, and Ashwath Bhatt in key roles. The film was released in cinemas on 14 March.