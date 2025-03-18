John Abraham buys Mahindra Thar Roxx specially customised for him, poses with his new car. See pics

Actor John Abraham has added another car, Mahindra Thar Roxx, to the list of the vehicles he owns. Taking to Instagram, Power Drift shared a video of John unveiling his car inside the showroom. The black car has been customised for the actor. (Also Read | John Abraham reveals he doesn't own expensive luxury cars, drives pick-up truck: 'What would I do with car worth ₹4 cr?') John Abraham bought a new Mahindra Thar Roxx recently.

John Abraham buys new car Mahindra Thar Roxx

In the clip, John checked out the exterior as well as the interior of the car. He also spoke to the staff. The video was shared with the caption, "Say hello to John Abraham’s newest ride – 1 of 1 Custom Mahindra Thar Roxx." Power Drift shared another post in which John posed with the car. It read, "John Abraham takes delivery of a 1 of 1 Custom Mahindra Thar Roxx."

More about John's customised car

As per Cardekho.com, all the exterior badges of the car have been blacked out. His initials ‘JA’ were placed on the C-pillar. It's also present on front seat headrests. A section on the dashboard read ‘Made For John Abraham’. The car is a diesel 4WD (four-wheel-drive) variant, the cabin has a Mocha Brown theme.

About John's cars

Thar Roxx has the option of two engines. The overall prices of Mahindra Thar Roxx comes between ₹12.99 lakh and ₹23.09 lakh. The prices for the 4WD variants start at ₹19.09 lakh. The prices are ex-showroom pan-India. It takes on the Force Gurkha 5-door and Maruti Jimny. John was also part of the Thar Roxx’ launch event in August last year. The actor is known for his love for bikes. His car collection also includes the Nissan GT-R and Isuzu V-Cross pickup.

More about John's recent film

Fans saw his last in the film The Diplomat, directed by Shivam Nair. Inspired by true events, the film features John in the role of diplomat JP Singh, who steps in to rescue an Indian woman named Uzma, played by Sadia Khateeb, from Pakistan.

The film is produced by John's JA Entertainment along with T-Series, Vipul D Shah, Ashwin Varde, Rajesh Bahl of Wakaoo Films, Sameer Dixit and Jatish Varma of Fortune Pictures and Rakesh Dang of Seeta Films.