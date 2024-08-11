John Abraham reveals he doesn't own expensive luxury cars, drives pick-up truck: 'What would I do with car worth 4 cr?'

John Abraham believes simple living is the ultimate luxury and does not like showing off his wealth. In a conversation on Ranveer Allahbadia’s podcast, The Ranveer Show, the actor spoke about why he is not into spending money on luxury items. John also said he could fit all his clothes into a single suitcase and wears chappals most of the time. Also read | John Abraham loses cool after his films are called repetitive at Vedaa trailer launch: ‘Can I call out idiots?’ John Abraham has spoken about his simple, 'middle-class' lifestyle. (Photo courtesy: YouTube/ The Ranveer Show)

'I'm a middle-class person'

The actor said in Hindi, "Value-creation is more important than wealth-creation... I always say that I'm a middle-class person, not to romanticise my struggles, but to highlight the strength that comes from middle-class values. Being middle-class is an advantage... make money, generate wealth, but mentally, always remain middle-class. Nothing wrong with that."

'I have a pick-up truck that I drive around in'

John added, "I don't like to create some impression about myself. I don't have many clothes; you can ask my stylist, even today all my clothes can fit into a single suitcase. I usually wear slippers. I have a pick-up truck that I drive around in. My driver would often suggest that I buy a more expensive car, but I’d ask him why. When I go for shoots, the production sends an Innova, and my office is just a kilometre away from my house. What would I do with a car worth ₹4-4.5 crore? It’s a depreciating asset, and it will have no bearing on my work... in my life state, I’m afraid of spending, because of where I come from. I would be scared to spend so much money on shoes and bags. And that’s why I hold back."

Upcoming project

John is gearing up for the release of Vedaa – it is a film about a young girl played by Sharvari, and her fight against oppression. Her character seeks justice against the oppression of downtrodden communities on the basis of caste and untouchability. The action-thriller is directed by Nikkhil Advani features Abhishek Bannerjee as the antagonist. The movie also shows Tamannaah Bhatia and Mouni Roy in cameo roles. Vedaa releases on August 15, 2024.