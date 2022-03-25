John Abraham shares emotional story of buying his Gypsy: 'My father was cheated in business, couldn't buy it. So I did'

Actor John Abraham has a diverse collection of superbikes and cars in his garage. His collection, which includes a Lamborghini Gallardo, also had a Maruti Suzuki Gypsy 4X4 during the early modelling days of his career. In 2020, he donated the off-roader to an animal non-profit organisation Animals Matter To Me (AMTM) for use at their animal sanctuary in Kolad, Maharashtra, for animal rescue operations and medical logistics. Also Read| John Abraham reveals he hasn't had his favourite sweet, kaju katli, in 27 years: 'Sugar is the biggest poison'

The actor recently shared that there is an emotional story behind the purchase of the Gypsy, revealing that it had been a goal for him since his childhood.

John told Mashable India, "When I was in school, my father (Abraham John) got cheated by his partner. He had a Gypsy booked at that time. I still remember, my dad had tears in his eyes and said ‘beta mujhe pata nhi (I don’t know) tomorrow how will we get food on this table.' We couldn't buy that Gypsy, so I always thought one day in my life I will buy a gypsy. And I took a Gypsy, so that for me is an emotional thing. It's that girlfriend you never had, that's my Gypsy."

The actor revealed that there's another reason that the gypsy was special to him. He said, "I got my Gypsy from Army quota, so I was even more proud that I got a Gypsy from the Indian Army."

John, whose first car was a second-hand Sierra that he bought from a distant relative, also has vehicles like Nissan GT-R, Audi Q7, Yamaha VMAX, Toyota Land Cruiser Prado, and Isuzu D-Max V-Cross pick-up truck in his collection. He also has 18 bikes in his collection and is planning to buy another one.

John will be seen in Attack alongside Jacqueline Fernandez, Rakul Preet Singh, Prakash Raj, and Ratna Pathak Shah. The film, which has been produced by his production house JA Entertainment and Ajay Kapoor Productions, is set to release on April 1.

