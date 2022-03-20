John Abraham reveals he hasn't had his favourite sweet, kaju katli, in 27 years: 'Sugar is the biggest poison'

John Abraham has revealed that he has only taken three days off in the past 17-18 years. In an interaction with Shilpa Shetty on her fitness show Shape of you, John also said that sugar is more harmful than smoking a cigarette. (Also read: John tells Shilpa 'men shouldn't look pretty', people call out double standards)

During a fun True or False session, Shilpa Shetty said that John had not had his favourite sweet, kaju katli, for 25 years. John responded with a smile, "I think that is false. It has been 27 years. It has been a long time. I do not have aerated drinks. I believe, and I guess, you do the same, that sugar is the biggest poison in the world, more than cigarette smoking. "

Talking about John's looks, Shilpa said, "I have read somewhere that you do not believe you are handsome." John told her, "Yeah. I think that is very subjective., It is a state of mind. If you feel good on a certain day, you feel nice. But, I do not believe that anybody can be handsome for the world, or beautiful for the world. It depends. In our industry, we are all bound by a string called insecurity. Because of this insecurity, vanity comes into the picture and we do a lot for vanity. Now, I have reached the stage, and so have you, where it does not matter how I look on the outside. But, it is more important, how we feel inside."

John also admitted that it is "unfortunate and boring" that he has taken “only three days' holidays” in the past 17-18 years. “I want to clarify that it is not a good thing, everybody needs a break. “ John also shared a "trivia” about himself. He said he does not have any social media apps on his phone, and is also not on WhatsApp. He added that he will be off social media very soon.

John Abraham recently completed his work on Mohit Suri's next film, Ek Villain Returns. The movie also stars Tara Sutaria, Disha Patani, and Arjun Kapoor. He will soon be seen in the action movie Attack. The Lakshya Raj Anand directorial also stars Jacqueline Fernandez and Rakul Preet Singh. It will

