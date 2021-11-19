John Abraham snatches fan’s phone for filming him. Watch what happens next

A video of John Abraham interacting with his fans has surfaced online. The clip shows two fans sitting on a bike and recording the actor, who was walking on the street. He surprised them by grabbing the phone and leaving a sweet message.

“Hi, how are you?” John said as he snatched the phone from his fan. He looked into the selfie camera and said, “Hi, you guys okay? That’s my friend there.” He then handed the phone back to them.

Fans praised John in the comments section of one of the posts. “He’s soooo humble,” one wrote, while another dropped heart emojis.

Currently, John is waiting for the release of Satyameva Jayate 2, the sequel to his 2018 film. This time, he has a triple role in the action-thriller -- a father and his twin sons.

Talking about casting John in a triple role in Satyameva Jayate 2, director Milap Zaveri told The Free Press Journal, “I have grown up watching films of Manmohan Desai, Prakash Mehra, Mukul Anand, Subhash Ghai, etc. Their films have always fascinated me. I first wrote a double role for John — Satya and Jay. But then I realised that the strongest role is of the father.”

“John is my real-life saviour, so why should I give the best role to anyone else? It is such a filmy thing to have a father, and both the sons look the same,” he added.

Produced by Bhushan Kumar’s T-Series and Emmay Entertainment, Satyameva Jayate 2 features Divya Khosla Kumar as the female lead, while Nora Fatehi will appear in a special song titled Kusu Kusu. The release of the film has been delayed due to the Covid-19 pandemic and it will now be out in theatres on November 25.

Satyameva Jayate 2 will clash at the box office with Salman Khan and Aayush Sharma-starrer Antim: The Final Truth, which releases on November 26.

