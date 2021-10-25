Satyameva Jayate 2 trailer: John Abraham rips apart cars with bare hands, fans say ‘John ab-rehem nahi karega’. Watch

The trailer of Satyameva Jayate 2 has just dropped online. The film features John Abraham in a triple role - a father and twins on opposite sides of the law.

In his various characters, John causes mini-earthquakes by slamming ploughs into the ground, goes Hulk smash on tables and sends ministers flying backwards, rips apart cars with his bare hands, lifts up motorcycles and flings them into the distance, and even roars.

When John is not doing any of the above, he passionately shouts lines like, “Jis desh ki maiyya Ganga hai, wahaan khoon bhi tiranga hai (We treat the Holy Ganges as our mother, we can do anything to safeguard our country).”

While Divya Khosla Kumar plays the female lead, Nora Fatehi makes an appearance in what appears to be a special song.

Fans reacted to the trailer in the comments section on YouTube. “I think they went really overboard with the strength feats in this movie. Him lifting a bike was okay, but ripping out an engine and lifting a bike with a human on it, that kinda ruins the immersion for me,” one wrote. “John ab-rehem nahi karega kisi par (John will not have mercy on anyone), John is on (fire emoji),” another added. “Felt like watching a body building competition for a moment,” a third said.

Directed by Milap Zaveri, Satyameva Jayate 2 is a sequel to the 2018 film, starring John and Manoj Bajpayee. After several delays owing to the Covid-19 pandemic, the film will be out in theatres on November 25. It has been produced by Bhushan Kumar's T-Series and Emmay Entertainment.

Satyameva Jayate 2 will clash at the box office with Salman Khan and Aayush Sharma-starrer Antim: The Final Truth.

In an earlier interview with Hindustan Times, John had said about his patriotic films, “What they (John's films) won’t have is an element of lie in them. Honesty that people see in my love for the country is very evident, not necessarily in films but off films. In general, I have an obsession I have with India, I am probably in love with the country for so many reasons. Honesty in playing a person who cares for his country comes naturally to me. The element of lie and trying too hard doesn’t exist in my films.”