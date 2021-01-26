John Abraham shares patriotic photo from Satyameva Jayate 2 to wish fans on Republic Day

Actor John Abraham has shared a new picture from his upcoming film, Satyameva Jayate 2, wishing fans a happy Republic Day. The film is written and directed by Milap Milan Zaveri.

John tweeted the image and wrote, "TANN MANN DHANN, se Badhkar JANN GANN MANN! The team of #SatyamevaJayate2 wishes everyone a Happy Republic Day! See you in cinemas this EID on 14th May 2021."

Speaking about his patriotic films, John told Hindustan Times in an interview, "What they (John's films) won’t have is an element of lie in them. Honesty that people see in my love for the country is very evident, not necessarily in films but off films. In general, I have an obsession I have with India, I am probably in love with the country for so many reasons. Honesty in playing a person who cares for his country comes naturally to me. The element of lie and trying too hard doesn’t exist in my films."

A sequel to John and Manoj Bajpayee-starrer 2018 film, Satyameva Jayate 2, was initially slated to go on floors in April 2020. However, due to the coronavirus pandemic, the shoot could only begin in September. The film's location was also shifted from Mumbai to Lucknow. The new film will also feature Divya Khosla Kumar and Amyra Dastur, apart from John and Manoj. Milap had also written and directed the first film.

John had earlier told ANI, , “I genuinely enjoyed the story and telling of the original film. I could tell it was a story that the audience will find engaging. With Satyameva Jayate 2, the aim, once again, is to entertain the audience with a story that’s relevant in today’s times.”

