Johnny Depp and Amber Heard's trial: Patralekhaa's sister Parnalekha reacts, says 'artists can be monsters'

Actors Johnny Depp and Amber Heard are suing each other for defamation and each claiming they were abused during their roughly two-year-long marriages. On Monday, actor Patralekhaa's sister Parnalekha shared a screenshot of a news article about Johnny's supporters who are now supporting his friend Marilyn Manson, who was earlier accused by his ex-fiancee Evan Rachel Wood of ‘horrific abuse’. Also Read: Johnny Depp’s ‘star dimmed’ due to his unprofessional behaviour, asked agency for $ 20 million, says ex-agent

Parnalekha shared a screenshot of a news article, with the headline, ‘Johnny Depp’s admirers disturbingly backing Marilyn Manson amid Depp-Heard trial'. Sharing the screenshot, she wrote, “Two bisexual women from America will teach you that art and abuse aren't the same thing. That artists can be monsters and that sometimes our heroes can become our private monsters. Only, you'll take a century to realise that.”

Parnalekha on Amber Heard and Johnny Depp's trial.

Marilyn and his ex-fiancee Rachel had revealed that they were a couple in 2007, and they were briefly engaged in 2010 before breaking up. In 2017, when the #MeToo movement gained momentum, Rachel said she had been abused and gave testimony to a Congressional committee in 2018, without naming anyone.

Then in an Instagram post in February of 2020, she named Marilyn, saying he “horrifically abused me for years.” Marilyn was dropped by his record label. Several other women came forward with similar allegations. At least three of them filed lawsuits. Police began an investigation of Marilyn.

Johnny filed suit against Amber over an op-ed she wrote for The Washington Post in December 2018 in which she described herself as a "public figure representing domestic abuse." Amber, who featured in Aquaman, did not name Johnny in the op-ed, but he sued her for implying he was a domestic abuser and is seeking $50 million in damages.

