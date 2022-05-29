Johnny Lever shares sweet video to mark 38th wedding anniversary with wife Sujatha, fans call them 'evergreen jodi'

Johnny Lever shared a sweet video with his fans as he and his wife Sujatha Lever celebrated their 38th wedding anniversary on Saturday. The actor took to his social media accounts to post the video, which showed him and Sujatha clicking a selfie together. Fans called it adorable, and wished Johnny and Sujatha on their anniversary. Also Read| Fans get ‘nostalgic’ as comedians Johnny Lever, Rajpal Yadav arrive together at an event: 'Undisputed comedy legends'

The video showed Johnny and Sujatha twinning in pink clothes to celebrate their special day. The comedian captioned it, “38 years hogaye shadi ko, ho jaaye ek gulabi selfie (It’s been 38 years since our wedding, let’s click a pink selfie).” He selected the 2019 song, Hold Me While You Wait by Lewis Capaldi, to share along with the video.

Actor Rajpal Yadav congratulated the couple by writing, "Bahut bahut badhai aap dono ko (many many congratulations to you two. Lots of love." Comedian Sudesh Lehri commented, "Congratulations ji. Hamesha khush raho (always be happy)." A fan called them 'evergreen jodi,' while another dubbed them 'cute couple.' One wrote, "They look so cute together." Johnny and Sujatha married in 1984, and have two children together - Jamie and Jessy.

Johnny has acted in more than 300 films, since he started his career in 1982 with the film Dard Ka Rishta. He has also won the Filmfare Award for Best Performance in a Comic Role twice, for his work in Deewana Mastana (1997) and Dulhe Raja (1998).

Johnny was last seen in the 2021 film Hungama 2. He will be seen next in Cirkus, a comedy-drama by Rohit Shetty, which stars Ranveer Singh in a double role. The official adaptation of the 1982 film Angoor, the film also features Pooja Hegde, Jacqueline Fernandez, and Varun Sharma. It is scheduled to release on December 23, 2022.

