Actor Juhi Chawla and her businessman husband Jay Mehta have one of the most beautiful houses in Mumbai. The couple recently gave a face-lift to his family home in Malabar Hill and the result was nothing short of an architectural masterpiece.

Jay, who is also an avid art collector, got Sri Lankan architect Channa Daswatte to work on the terrace area of the house. He trusted him with his house as they have previously worked on multiple projects in India and Uganda before.

Speaking to Architectural Digest about his home and the vision he had for it, Jay had said, "I don’t have to explain anything to him; he really understands my way of life," Jay had said.

The terrace that Daswatte created for Juhi and Jay is bathed in warm shades of terracotta and red. The terrace overlooks the Mumbai skyline and the iconic Marine Drive, with a large strip of greenery separating the two. A little farther away is the Arabian Sea.

A wedge-shaped eight-seater dining table sits on the front part of the terrace while the rear part can host more intimate gatherings. Frangipani and bougainvillea adorn parts of the terrace and an entire wall behind a sitting area is decked up with large palms.

The house was bought by Jay's grandfather in 1940s. Currently, Jay and Juhi and their two kids live on two floors, while one is occupied by Jay's uncle. Two more floors house Jay's art collection.

Jay is also the co-owner of IPL cricket team Kolkata Knight Riders. Recently, Shah Rukh Khan, who is also a co-owner, joked about Jay on Twitter. Retweeting KKR’s tweet, Shah Rukh jokingly took offence to the ‘most affable gentleman’ tag given to Jay on his birthday. “Happy Birthday to Jaybhai and all our love to him....but I am not affable or what??!!!” the actor wrote.