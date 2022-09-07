Home / Entertainment / Bollywood / Juhi Chawla, Ayesha Jhulka's Amazon Prime show Hush Hush's first look, release date revealed

Juhi Chawla, Ayesha Jhulka's Amazon Prime show Hush Hush's first look, release date revealed

bollywood
Published on Sep 07, 2022 01:40 PM IST

The first look of Juhi Chawla and Ayesha Jhulka-starrer Hush Hush is out. The Amazon Prime Video show was announced in March.

Amazon Prime Video's Hush Hush's poster.
Amazon Prime Video's Hush Hush's poster.
ByHT Entertainment Desk

Amazon Prime Video shared a poster of its upcoming show Hush Hush on social media. The show will mark actors Juhi Chawla and Ayesha Jhulka's digital debut. It will premiere on September 22. Actors Soha Ali Khan, Kritika Kamra, Shahana Goswami and Karishma Tanna also feature in the series. Also Read: Juhi Chawla shares video of her roaming around Florence on holiday. Watch

Soha Ali Khan, who is also a part of the show also shared the poster and captioned it, “Spilling the beans soon, until then let's keep it." The show is produced by the Vikram Malhotra-led Abundantia Entertainment.

Amazon Prime Video's Hush Hush poster.
Amazon Prime Video's Hush Hush poster.

The seven-episode thriller is created by filmmaker Tanuja Chandra, known for films such as Dushman, Sangharsh, and Qarib Qarib Singlle. The show revolves around a set of women whose picture-perfect lives begin to come undone when an unexpected event brings to the fore secrets from their past and threatens everything that’s dear to them.

According to the show's official synopsis, “Hush Hush is a knitted in a web of lies, deceit and fighting patriarchy, the story explores the storm that brews behind the seemingly quiet facade of the privileged lives of these women.”

The film was announced by Amazon Prime in March on International Women's Day. In an interview with Mid Day, while speaking about the show, Soha said, “Hush Hush is gritty and real. Often, we would be wearing the same costumes for days and sport no makeup. We had to showcase our raw emotions. So, it was an exhausting and emotionally draining shoot. As an actor, it made me empty myself in a way that I haven’t done in a long time.”

She added, “This was my first collaboration with Juhi, but I don’t have many scenes with her. The story mainly revolves around Kritika, Shahana, and my character. Since we are good friends off-screen, it helped the dynamics.”

Get all the updates on Bollywood Moviesalong with Latest Entertainment Newsfrom Bollywood at Hindustan Times.
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
juhi chawla soha ali khan
juhi chawla soha ali khan

Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics

Trending Topics to Follow
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
Story Saved
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
My Offers
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Wednesday, September 07, 2022
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Register Free and get Exciting Deals
Sign out