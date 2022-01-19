Juhi Chawla celebrates husband Jay Mehta's birthday with unseen throwback pics, note of love

Juhi Chawla has shared a romantic birthday wish for her husband, businessman Jay Mehta. She took to Instagram to share a video edit posted by one of her fan clubs.

The video included throwback pictures of Juhi and Jay from their younger days. The two are seen smiling for photos, posing with their friends and even celebrating the victories of their IPL (Indian Premiere League) team, Kolkata Knight Riders. There are also scenes from Jay's 60th birthday celebrations with their daughter Jhanvi and son Arjun. The video also includes a voiceover from Juhi as she speaks about Jay and what he means to her.

“When I can't make up my mind about certain things, when I need guidance, I know Jay is my very best friend. I can turn to him for anything and everything. He's the person who helps me clear my head. When I am unable to see that far, I see him having that wider vision, wider perspective that I need at that moment," she is heard saying in the video.

Also read: Juhi Chawla says Shah Rukh Khan scolds her when KKR is losing IPL match, reveals what happens in team meetings

Sharing the post, Juhi wrote, “Happy Birthday Jay. You mean the world to us. A 1000 trees for you on your special day.” The post got reactions from Juhi's friends and fans as well. Filmmaker Farah Khan wrote, “Happy happy birthday Jay.” Juhi reacted to her comment with red heart emojis.

Deanne Panday wrote, “Happy birthday @iamjuhichawla I want to plant trees with you too.” Tanisha Mukerji wrote, “Happy birthday.”

Juhi and Jay got married in 1996. Juhi had told Rajeev Masand in a 2020 interview about keeping her marriage a secret, “At that time, you did not have the internet and you did not have cameras on every phone, so you could do it that way. I was just about established and doing well. That’s the time Jay was serenading me and I was afraid of losing my career just when I had kind of got there. I wanted to carry on and this seemed the midway.”

