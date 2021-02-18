Juhi Chawla proud to see Shah Rukh Khan's son Aryan and her daughter Jahnavi at IPL auction, cheers for 'KKR kids'

Actor and co-owner of the Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) team Juhi Chawla was filled with pride to see her daughter, Jahnavi, and actor Shah Rukh Khan’s son Aryan Khan at the ongoing Indian Premier League (IPL) auction in Chennai. Juhi and Shah Rukh, who also co-owns the team, were not present at the auction.

Juhi followed the IPL auction closely on the television. Sharing a picture of Aryan and Jahnavi at the event, she wrote on Twitter, “So happy to see both the KKR kids, Aryan and Jahnavi at the Auction table .. @iamsrk @KKRiders.”

Twitter went into a frenzy seeing Aryan and Jahnavi at the IPL auction. “It's time to handover the charge with new generation, both look great!” one user wrote. “That's another hit Jodi in the making...on the cricket board,” another wrote. Many also pointed out the striking resemblance between Aryan and Shah Rukh.

In 2019, Aryan dubbed for the Hindi version of The Lion King, along with Shah Rukh. While Shah Rukh lent his voice to the character Mufasa, Aryan dubbed for the character Simba.

While fans are hoping that Aryan makes his Bollywood debut soon, Shah Rukh said that he is not keen on following in his footsteps. “He looks nice, he’s tall and...okay. But I don’t think he has what it takes perhaps and he realises that himself. But he is a good writer,” Shah Rukh told talk show host David Letterman, adding that one of the reasons that Aryan wants to stay away from the arc lights is because of the inevitable comparisons.

Meanwhile, Juhi talked about the possibility of Jahnavi joining the film industry in an earlier interview with Hindustan Times. She said that she would love for her daughter to become an actor but she is ‘shy’.

Talking about Jhanvi’s ‘different phases’, Juhi added, “At one point, Jhanvi wanted to become JK Rowling, as the author has become richer than the Queen (Elizabeth II), thanks to her best-selling books. Then suddenly, she wanted to become a model, which was soon followed by her wish to become a surgeon.”