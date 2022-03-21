Juhi Chawla says Aryan Khan, Suhana Khan, Jahnavi Mehta aren't 'the future' of KKR but 'the present': 'God bless them'

Actor Juhi Chawla has called her daughter Jahnavi Mehta and actor Shah Rukh Khan's children--Aryan Khan and Suhana Khan--'the present' of their team Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) and 'not just the future'. Jahnavi, along with Aryan and Suhana, was seen at the recent Indian Premier League (IPL) auction ceremony, where all three represented their parents. In a new interview, Juhi has revealed how the situation has been reversed as previously it was Shah Rukh and herself who would be on screen. (Also Read | Juhi Chawla welcomes 'bunch of young owners' Aryan Khan, Suhana Khan and Jahnavi Mehta to KKR)

Shah Rukh Khan and Juhi Chawla jointly own Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR). Aryan and Jahnavi were seen at the IPL auction event last year as well but it was the first time for Suhana. The trio was seen sitting together at the event.

In a conversation with indianexpress.com, when asked if Suhana, Aryan, and Jahnavi are the future of KKR, Juhi said, “Not just the future, they are the present of the team. It is very funny how there was a time when our kids would be at home and we would be on the screen. Suddenly, it was the other way around because I was home watching my daughter on-screen. It was beautiful. God bless her, Aryan and Suhana. I wish them all the best.”

In February this year, Juhi had shared pictures of Jahnavi, Aryan, and Suhana from the event. She had captioned the post, "Welcome to our KKR players, Shreyas Iyer, Pat Cummins, Nitish Rana …and our bunch of young owners Aryan, Suhana, and Jahnavi ..!!! Thank you Venky and allllll our KKR staff. Super grateful and super happy."

Last month, Juhi had shared a video collage featuring herself and Jahnavi on Instagram. Revealing Jahnavi's interest in cricket and IPL, she had written, "Ever since she was a little girl, Jahnavi didn’t just watch IPL, she began to watch cricket. Listening intently to the commentators, she began to understand the intricacies of the game." She also recalled an incident during their vacation in Bali when Jahnavi read a thick book on cricket 'cover to cover'.

Her caption also read, "Jahnavi set a sort of record of being the youngest person to be allowed at the IPL Auction table 3 years ago, she was just 17. Aryan and Jahnavi attended the last auction, and this time Suhana joined them." Juhi had also called her daughter 'a young intern, training at the KKR camp'.

