Juhi Chawla says star kids like Suhana Khan and Varun Dhawan don't take things lightly: 'They work really hard'

Juhi Chawla has been a part of the entertainment industry for close to four decades now. Over the years, she has worked with a number of actors and filmmakers and even seen their kids grow up to enter the industry. In a recent interview, Juhi addressed seeing the kids grow up to be movie stars and also added that they work hard, just like others. Also read: When Saif Ali Khan said producers make a genetic bet on star kids

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

In the interview, Juhi spoke about Kiara Advani, who is the daughter of her childhood friend, before moving on to speak about the other ‘kids’ she watched grow up, including Shah Rukh Khan’s daughter Suhana Khan and filmmaker David Dhawan’s son Varun Dhawan.

In an interview with Pinkvilla, Juhi said, “Suhana and all have also grown up in front of us. It’s amazing to see them. Not just Suhana, there are so many of them. When I first shot with David ji in Swarg (1990), they (David’s sons actor Varun and director Rohit Dhawan) were kids. Now they have all become movie stars, so it’s just wonderful to see how talented they are.”

The actor added that she likes how these star kids don’t take things for granted just because of their privilege. “All of them really work hard. None of them takes it lightly that I am a star kid so I’ll just arrive on sets and things will happen. A lot of them really work hard. It’s beautiful. But I can never say who is my favourite. All these kids I have seen growing up.”

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Varun Dhawan made his film debut with Karan Johar’s Student of the Year in 2012 and has gone on to work in films like Humpty Sharma Ki Dulhania, October, and JugJugg Jeeyo, earning both box office success and critical acclaim. Suhana is set to make her acting debut with Zoya Akhtar’s The Archies, which also marks the screen debut of Boney Kapoor and Sridevi’s younger daughter Khushi Kapoor and Amitabh Bachchan’s grandson Agastya Nanda.

Juhi is currently starring in Prime Video’s thriller show Hush Hush, which marks her OTT debut. The Tanuja Chandra show also stars Soha Ali Khan, Shahana Goswami, Kritika Kamra, and Ayesha Jhulka. It began streaming on September 22.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON