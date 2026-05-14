Junaid Khan doesn’t hate the word nepotism: ‘I get a lot of work because I’m Aamir Khan’s son’

The conversation around nepotism may continue to dominate Bollywood, but Junaid Khan isn’t shying away from the reality of it. The son of superstar Aamir Khan has admitted that the word nepotism doesn’t bother him because he knows he enjoys certain privileges in the film industry thanks to his father’s legacy. Junaid also said he feels fortunate to continue getting work despite delivering back-to-back flops.

Junaid Khan on nepotism

Junaid Khan is Aamir Khan's son from his first marriage with Reena Dutta.

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Recently, Junaid joined Vickey Lalwani for a video on his YouTube channel, where he opened up about being Aamir Khan’s son and shared his views on the ongoing nepotism debate.

Acknowledging his privileged position in the industry, Junaid admitted that many opportunities come his way because of his father, saying, “The word ‘nepotism’ doesn’t irritate me because it’s true. I get a lot of work because I’m Aamir Khan’s son.”

He was also asked about his personal life. Following which, he quipped, “Sir, abhi 2 flops ke baad kaam mil raha hai, kaam karne dijiye na. (Sir, even after two flops, I’m getting work. Let me work first!”)”

Junaid said producers often choose actors based on how marketable they are, which is why star kids are frequently preferred since they are already familiar faces. He explained that filmmakers do not always cast the actor best suited for the role, but rather someone who can help sell the film.

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{{^usCountry}} Junaid said, “Producers have to sell their films, therefore, they will hire someone they can sell. Their priority is what they can sell, not what is best for the film. They are not looking at which actor suits the character best, but rather which actor can be marketed more easily… For me, it’s not an insider versus outsider debate. It’s about not casting someone just because you can sell them. Cast someone who is right for the film.” More about Junaid {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Junaid said, “Producers have to sell their films, therefore, they will hire someone they can sell. Their priority is what they can sell, not what is best for the film. They are not looking at which actor suits the character best, but rather which actor can be marketed more easily… For me, it’s not an insider versus outsider debate. It’s about not casting someone just because you can sell them. Cast someone who is right for the film.” More about Junaid {{/usCountry}}

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{{^usCountry}} Junaid made his debut with the 2024 film Maharaj, directed by Siddharth P Malhotra. The film, based on the Maharaj Libel Case of 1862, also featured Shalini Pandey, Sharvari and Jaideep Ahlawat in key roles. It was released on Netflix and received appreciation for its performances. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Junaid made his debut with the 2024 film Maharaj, directed by Siddharth P Malhotra. The film, based on the Maharaj Libel Case of 1862, also featured Shalini Pandey, Sharvari and Jaideep Ahlawat in key roles. It was released on Netflix and received appreciation for its performances. {{/usCountry}}

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He made his theatrical debut with Loveyapa, co-starring Khushi Kapoor. The romantic comedy did not perform well in theatres and received criticism for the lead pair’s chemistry.

Most recently, he appeared in Ek Din, directed by Sunil Pandey and produced by Aamir Khan Productions. It is a remake of the 2016 Thai film One Day. The film, which marks Sai Pallavi’s Bollywood debut, released in theatres on 1 May and opened to mixed-to-negative reviews. The film collected ₹1 crore on its opening day before witnessing a steady decline in collections.

Next, it is believed that Junaid will star in the upcoming instalment of Ragini MMS, Ragini 3, which stars Tamannaah Bhatia.

ABOUT THE AUTHOR Sugandha Rawal ...Read More Sugandha Rawal has been writing about entertainment and lifestyle for over 13 years, and if there's one thing that's kept her going, it's a genuine love for storytelling. She completed her graduation in Journalism from the University of Delhi and went on to earn her Master of Media from IP University. Beginning her career in the fast-paced environment of news wire reporting, she learned the art of accuracy, speed, and storytelling under pressure. She later expanded her horizons in print journalism, where she honed her feature-writing skills and developed a keen eye for detail and narrative depth. These days, she's firmly rooted in digital journalism, adapting and evolving with a media landscape that never sits still. Over the years, Sugandha has covered everything from Bollywood and celebrity culture to wellness trends and lifestyle shifts. She enjoys spotting the drama behind headlines, the emotion behind interviews, and the details that others might miss. When she is not chasing the latest entertainment update or lifestyle trend, you will find her observing the cultural shifts that shape the stories we consume every day. Read Less

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