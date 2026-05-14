...
...
...
Next StoryDown Arrow

Junaid Khan doesn’t hate the word nepotism: ‘I get a lot of work because I’m Aamir Khan’s son’

Actor Junaid Khan feels producers often choose actors based on how marketable they are, which is why star kids are frequently preferred.

May 14, 2026 09:22 am IST
By Sugandha Rawal
Advertisement

The conversation around nepotism may continue to dominate Bollywood, but Junaid Khan isn’t shying away from the reality of it. The son of superstar Aamir Khan has admitted that the word nepotism doesn’t bother him because he knows he enjoys certain privileges in the film industry thanks to his father’s legacy. Junaid also said he feels fortunate to continue getting work despite delivering back-to-back flops.

Junaid Khan on nepotism

Junaid Khan is Aamir Khan's son from his first marriage with Reena Dutta.

Recently, Junaid joined Vickey Lalwani for a video on his YouTube channel, where he opened up about being Aamir Khan’s son and shared his views on the ongoing nepotism debate.

Acknowledging his privileged position in the industry, Junaid admitted that many opportunities come his way because of his father, saying, “The word ‘nepotism’ doesn’t irritate me because it’s true. I get a lot of work because I’m Aamir Khan’s son.”

He was also asked about his personal life. Following which, he quipped, “Sir, abhi 2 flops ke baad kaam mil raha hai, kaam karne dijiye na. (Sir, even after two flops, I’m getting work. Let me work first!”)”

Junaid said producers often choose actors based on how marketable they are, which is why star kids are frequently preferred since they are already familiar faces. He explained that filmmakers do not always cast the actor best suited for the role, but rather someone who can help sell the film.

He made his theatrical debut with Loveyapa, co-starring Khushi Kapoor. The romantic comedy did not perform well in theatres and received criticism for the lead pair’s chemistry.

Most recently, he appeared in Ek Din, directed by Sunil Pandey and produced by Aamir Khan Productions. It is a remake of the 2016 Thai film One Day. The film, which marks Sai Pallavi’s Bollywood debut, released in theatres on 1 May and opened to mixed-to-negative reviews. The film collected 1 crore on its opening day before witnessing a steady decline in collections.

Next, it is believed that Junaid will star in the upcoming instalment of Ragini MMS, Ragini 3, which stars Tamannaah Bhatia.

 
ABOUT THE AUTHOR
Sugandha Rawal

Sugandha Rawal has been writing about entertainment and lifestyle for over 13 years, and if there's one thing that's kept her going, it's a genuine love for storytelling. She completed her graduation in Journalism from the University of Delhi and went on to earn her Master of Media from IP University. Beginning her career in the fast-paced environment of news wire reporting, she learned the art of accuracy, speed, and storytelling under pressure. She later expanded her horizons in print journalism, where she honed her feature-writing skills and developed a keen eye for detail and narrative depth. These days, she's firmly rooted in digital journalism, adapting and evolving with a media landscape that never sits still. Over the years, Sugandha has covered everything from Bollywood and celebrity culture to wellness trends and lifestyle shifts. She enjoys spotting the drama behind headlines, the emotion behind interviews, and the details that others might miss. When she is not chasing the latest entertainment update or lifestyle trend, you will find her observing the cultural shifts that shape the stories we consume every day.

film industry nepotism Junaid Khan junaid khan aamir khan bollywood aamir khan productions
Catch every big hit, every wicket with Crickit, a one stop destination for Live Scores, Match Stats, Infographics & much more. Explore now!.

Get more updates from Bollywood, Taylor Swift, Hollywood, Music and Web Series along with Latest Entertainment News at Hindustan Times.
Catch every big hit, every wicket with Crickit, a one stop destination for Live Scores, Match Stats, Infographics & much more. Explore now!.

Get more updates from Bollywood, Taylor Swift, Hollywood, Music and Web Series along with Latest Entertainment News at Hindustan Times.
Home / Entertainment / Bollywood / Junaid Khan doesn’t hate the word nepotism: ‘I get a lot of work because I’m Aamir Khan’s son’
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Sign in
Sign out
Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.