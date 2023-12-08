Junior Mehmood funeral: Johnny Lever, Raza Murad, Aditya Pancholi visit late actor's home for final tributes

Celebrities including Johnny Lever, Rakesh Bedi, Sudesh Bhosale, Aditya Pancholi, Avtar Gill, and Raza Murad paid their last respects to late veteran actor Junior Mehmood in Mumbai on Friday. Junior Mehmood, who was battling with stage four cancer, died at the age of 67 in the early hours of Friday. (Also Read | Junior Mehmood dies of stomach cancer at 67)

Celebs pay final tribute to Junior Mehmood

Celebrities pay last tribute to Junior Mehmood.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Johnny Lever was accompanied by his children Jamie Lever and Jessy Lever as they visited Junior Mehmood's home. They also clicked pictures with the family members of the late actor. In a video, Johnny sat with Aditya Pancholi, Rakesh and others as they held the late actor's photo. Johnny also hugged a family member of Junior Mehmood.

Junior Mehmood was battling with stage four cancer.

Stay tuned with breaking news on HT Channel on Facebook. Join Now

Junior Mehmood's death

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Earlier, Junior Mehmood's family friend confirmed the news and said, "He passed away last night at 2 am in Mumbai. He was suffering from stomach cancer and was not keeping well for the last few days. His last rites will be performed in Santacruz burial ground after today's afternoon prayers."

Aditya Pancholi on Junior Mehmood

Talking to ANI, Aditya Pancholi had said, "Very sad, he was a very kind person and he helped many people. I will remember him throughout my life and pray to God that his soul rests in peace and his family gets strength. He was like my brother, when we did not have a car, he used to take us around during the struggling days."

Raza Murad on Junior Mehmood

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Raza Murad shared, "In 110 years of Indian films's history, there is no such superstar child artist like him has come till date in the industry. Whether it was Rajesh Khanna's Haathi Mere Saathi, Aan Milo Sajna, superstars also needed Junior Mehmood. He is the only child artist in history, who had his own audience, who was superstar in his own. His name used to create rhythm in the film. Distributors also wanted him. He was paired with Sheikh Mukhtar Saab. They were like master and apprentice."

About Junior Mehmood

Junior Mehmood is best known for his roles in films such as Do Aur Do Paanch, Brahmachari, Mera Naam Joker, Parvarish, Kati Patang and Aan Milo Sajna among others. He worked in over 200 films in different languages.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Entertainment! Entertainment! Entertainment! 🎞️🍿💃 Click to follow our Whatsapp Channel 📲 Your daily dose of gossip, films, shows, celebrities updates all in one place

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON