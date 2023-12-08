Junior Mehmood dies of stomach cancer at 67

Actor Junior Mehmood has died. He was 67 and was suffering from stage four stomach cancer. ETimes has reported that his friend Salam Kazi has confirmed the news of his death. Junior Mehmood, born as Naeem Sayyed, was known for his work in films like Caravan, Haathi Mere Saathi and Mera Naam Joker. He started out as a child artiste with Mohabbat Zindagi Hai (1966) and Naunihal (1967). He was given the screen name Junior Mehmood by Mehmood himself after they starred together in the 1968 film Suhaag Raat. Also read: Veteran actor Junior Mehmood battling with stage four cancer, says his close friend Salam Kazi Junior Mehmood had worked as a child artist in many films.

According to the report, Junior Mehmood's funeral will be held at around 12 pm at the Juhu Muslim Cemetery in Santacruz west, where his mother was also buried.

According to Johny Lever, Junior Mehmood was undergoing treatment at the Tata Memorial Hospital in Parel. "He is suffering from stomach cancer. His health is a bit complicated. I was in touch with him regularly, but he never mentioned his health issues. I had met him one-and-a-half months ago. I was informed by one of his close associates that he has been unwell for ten days and is on liquid, and that he has cancer. That's when I met him and I was told that he has stage four stomach cancer," he had told PTI.

Many film celebrities like Jeetendra, Sachin Pilgaonkar, Johny Lever had visited the ailing actor before he breathed his last. Jeetendra had visited Junior Mehmood's residence on Tuesday after he expressed a desire to meet the senior actor. The duo had shared screen space in several movies, including Suhaag Raat and Caravan. Jeetendra, 81, became emotional during the visit. He was accompanied by actor Johnny Lever, 66.

Sachin Pilgaonkar also visited Junior Mehmood on Tuesday and later posted a message on Instagram asking his followers to pray for the good health of his childhood friend. "I request you all to pray for my childhood friend Jr Mehmood who's suffering from a fatal illness. I had a video conversation with him a couple of days ago and went to see him today but he was sleeping as he was under medication. I am in touch with his son and Johny Lever regarding his health. May god bless him," Sachin wrote.